Energy prices are soaring. What can Biden do?

Experts said on Friday that high oil and gas prices are expected to sit there for months, raising questions about what President Biden can do to cut costs as he faces pressure from both political parties.

Post-pandemic oil demand and tight supply are pushing the price of a barrel to new highs, filling the portfolios of oil investors after one of the leanest years in decades. The control of production by OPEC +, a bloc that includes Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries, and the reluctance of American drillers are helping to push up the price of crude oil behind the rising cost of l gasoline, analysts said.

Although prices fell last week, the US benchmark for light sweet crude, West Texas Intermediate, has stood at just over $ 80 a barrel for most of last month, nearly double the price. of the price compared to the same period last year. Brent crude, the international benchmark for prices, was at $ 82 a barrel on Friday night.

Natural gas prices have also increased and are expected to remain high as winter sets in and demand for home heating increases. The US Energy Information Administration’s forecast has home heating bills reaching 50 percent higher than last winter if this season gets colder than average.

The Biden administration said energy prices are a major factor behind an inflation rate of 6.2% in the past year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Last week, the White House said it was looking at every tool in our arsenal to tackle high gasoline prices, stressing that Biden and his economics team were quite focused on the problem.

We contacted the [Federal Trade Commission] to crack down on illegal pricing, is engaging with countries and overseas entities like OPEC to increase supply and is looking at a range of options available to us, the press secretary said on Friday. White House, Jen Psaki.

Our view is that the long-term rise in gas prices makes even more the case for doubling our investment and our focus on clean energy options, so that we do not rely on fluctuations and OPEC, Psaki added later at the same briefing. with journalists.

Yesterday on CNN’s State of the Union National Economic Council Director Brian Deese reiterated that he was monitoring the gas price situation very carefully and said that the exploitation of the strategic oil reserve was on the table.

Biden also asked the National Economic Council last week to look at ways to cut costs. Other options that have been proposed in the energy community include banning crude exports or passing the “Petroleum Production and Export Cartels Act (NOPEC)”, which would allow the administration Biden to sue OPEC.

In a note last week, ClearView Energy Partners said a sale of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve may be more likely than dramatic interventions such as export bans or antitrust or diplomatic action against producers in the United States. ‘foreigner.

But analysts are skeptical of the president’s ability to shake things up on prices.

Phil Flynn, of the Price Futures Group in Chicago, said such a publication from SPR would be a failure.

The withdrawal from the reserve will only serve to increase demand. This will artificially lower prices in a market where demand is insatiable and fundamentally under-supplied, he said in a note to investors on Friday.

On top of that, OPEC would more than likely respond with a cut in production to match any outflow from the reserve, Flynn wrote.

Still, talk of a White House response and a stronger dollar helped curb the rise in oil somewhat, at least temporarily.

This week has been a good reminder for the oil markets that prices are not only affected by the supply-demand trajectory, but also by monetary policy forecasts and by forms of government intervention, said Louise Dickson, analyst. main oil market at Rystad Energy, the last time. the week.

Although the balances are tight, creating a bullish environment for oil until the end of the year, oil has lost value this week and the reason is the fight against inflation, she said. declared.

The OPEC + cartel is gradually increasing production to help keep the price of crude high, warming budgets that have been cooled by the economic freeze from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is despite Biden’s unconventional calls for OPEC to release more crude and lower energy costs globally (Energy wire, November 2.

In the United States, shale companies are returning money to shareholders rather than spending it on new drilling to appease investors. While this discipline is not meant to last forever, it is currently preventing shale companies from flooding the market with crude that could help drive prices down.

On CNN, Deese said the budget reconciliation package that would go through Congress, which he said would be passed this week, would “more than anything” solve the inflationary costs Americans face.

Political fallout

With energy prices unchecked and inflation hitting every corner of the economy, political name-calling is on the rise and the White House is in the crosshairs of Republicans.

Joe Biden and Washington Democrats are pushing gas prices up. They don’t even hide it anymore. They are pushing hard-working Americans to endure more economic suffering so they can implement their extreme agenda, Rep. Pete Stauber (R-Minn) said in a tweet following Psakis’ comments on Friday. .

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy said last week that the White House wanted to abruptly end the production of fossil fuels in the United States.

He wants us to buy natural gas and oil from other countries and give more money to countries that hate us, Kennedy said at a press conference.

As Republicans slap the White House over its energy priorities, several Democrats have also been pushing the administration to prevent prices from rising. Eleven Democratic senators, including Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, sent a letter to the president last week suggesting that he release the barrels of oil from the strategic oil reserve and ban exports.

“We hope you will consider these and other tools to make gasoline more affordable for all Americans,” they wrote.

Last week, the Independent Petroleum Association of America, which represents independent producers of oil and natural gas, said: We strongly oppose the use of oil stocks to affect gasoline prices.

Market interference makes us all more vulnerable and works against long-term adjustments in the market, IPAA chief operating officer Jeff Eshelman said in a statement on Tuesday. A better solution is to strengthen, not stifle or shut down, US leadership in natural gas and oil production.

Journalists Edward Klump and Ester Wells contributed.