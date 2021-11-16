November 15, 2021 – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

10-year fixed-rate private student loan rates fell last week. If you want to take out a private student loan, you can still get a relatively low rate.

For borrowers with a credit score of 720 or higher who prequalified on Credible.com’s student loan market from November 8-12, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 5. , 88%. On a five-year variable rate loan, the rate was 4.26%, according to Credible.com.

Fixed rate loans

The average fixed rate on 10-year private student loans fell last week from 0.66% to 5.88%. The previous week the average was 6.54%.

Borrowers looking for a private student loan can now benefit from a lower rate than they would have at this time last year. At the same time last year, the average fixed rate on a 10-year loan was 6.17%, 0.29% higher than the current rate.

A borrower who finances $ 20,000 in private student loans at the current average fixed rate would pay about $ 221 per month and about $ 6,501 in total interest over 10 years, according to the student loan calculator Forbes Advisors.

Variable rate loans

Last week, five-year variable student loan rates rose to 4.26% from 3.76% the week before.

Unlike fixed rates, variable interest rates fluctuate over the life of the loan. Variable rates can start off lower than fixed rates, especially during times when rates are generally low, but they can increase over time.

Private lenders often offer borrowers the option of choosing between fixed and variable interest rates. Fixed rates may be the safest bet for the average student, but if your income is stable and you plan to pay off your loan quickly, it might be beneficial to choose a variable loan.

Let’s say you funded a five-year $ 20,000 loan with a variable interest rate of 4.26%. You would pay around $ 371 on average per month. You would pay approximately $ 2,241 in total interest over the life of the loan. Keep in mind that since interest is variable, it can go up or down from month to month.

Compare private student loans

When shopping for a private loan, consider the overall cost of the loan, including the interest rate and fees. You can also consider the type of help that each lender offers if you are unable to make repayments on your loan.

Remember, those with good or excellent credit usually get the best rates.

How much should I borrow? Experts generally recommend that you borrow no more than what you will earn in your first year out of college. How much can you borrow? Some lenders cap the amount you can borrow each year, while others don’t. When shopping for a loan, find out from lenders how the loan is disbursed and what costs it will cover.

Obtain a private student loan

Before you turn to a private student loan, consider a federal student loan as your first option. Interest rates on federal student loans are generally lower, for example, for the 2021-22 school year, the interest rate for federal undergraduate student loans is 3.73%. Federal student loans also tend to offer much more generous repayment and forgiveness options. Still, if you’ve reached or aren’t eligible for federal student loan borrowing limits, private student loans may be a good solution.

To get a private student loan, you will usually need to apply directly from a non-federal lender. You can find private student loans from banks, credit unions, and online entities. Nonprofits, government agencies, and colleges also offer loans.

It’s important to note that you’ll need a qualified co-signer if you have a limited credit history, as undergraduates often do.

Here is what to consider when applying for a private student loan:

Make sure you qualify. Private student loans are credit-based and lenders typically require a credit score of around 600. This is why having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial.

Private student loans are credit-based and lenders typically require a credit score of around 600. This is why having a co-signer can be particularly beneficial. Apply directly to lenders. You can apply directly on the lender’s website, by mail or by phone.

You can apply directly on the lender’s website, by mail or by phone. Compare your options.See what each lender is offering and compare the interest rate, term, future monthly payment, origination fees, and late fees. Also check to see if the lender offers a co-signer discharge so that the co-borrower can potentially opt out of the loan.

How lenders determine your rate

The rate you receive depends on whether you get a fixed or variable loan. The rates, in part, are based on your creditworthiness. Those with a higher credit score often get the lower rates. But your rate is also based on other factors. Credit history, income, and even the degree you are working on and your career can play a role.