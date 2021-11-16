Explanation: What is the emergency oil reserve that Biden can tap to counter inflation?

An oil storage tank and pipeline equipment is seen during a Department of Energy visit to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, the United States, June 9, 2016. REUTERS / Richard Carson

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to tap the United States’ strategic oil reserve to cool oil prices, which raise fuel prices and boost inflation.

Such a move may not have a long-term impact on the decline in US oil prices, which hit a seven-year high above $ 85 a barrel in late October, analysts said. Read more

But releasing oil could allow the Biden administration to fend off criticism ahead of the 2022 midterm election that it did little to counter the price hike. It could also allow Biden to say he took action after Saudi Arabia and Russia, members of the OPEC + production group, resisted US calls to inject more oil into global markets. .

Here are the problems associated with using SPR.

WHY WAS THE SPR CREATED?

The United States created the SPR in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo spiked gasoline prices and hurt the American economy. Presidents tapped stocks to calm oil markets during the war or when hurricanes hit oil infrastructure along the Gulf of Mexico in the United States.

HOW MUCH OIL DOES SPR CONTAIN?

The reserve currently holds about 606 million barrels in dozens of caves in four heavily guarded locations on the Louisiana and Texas coasts. That’s enough oil to meet American demand for over a month.

Fluor Corp (FLR.N), a Texas engineering and construction company, manages and operates the SPR.

The country also maintains small reserves of fuel oil and gasoline in the northeastern United States.

HOW DOES SPR MAKE OIL ON THE MARKET?

Due to its location near major US refining or petrochemical centers, the SPR can ship up to 4.4 million barrels per day. It can only take 13 days from a presidential decision for the first oil to enter the US market, according to the Department of Energy.

As part of a sale, the Department of Energy usually holds an online auction in which energy companies bid on oil. Under a swap, oil companies take crude but are required to return it, plus interest.

US presidents have authorized emergency sales of the SPR three times, most recently in 2011 during a war in OPEC member Libya. Sales also took place during the Gulf War in 1991 and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Oil exchanges have taken place more frequently, with the last exchange taking place in September after Hurricane Ida.

HOW COULD THIS TIME BE DIFFERENT?

Congress has passed two laws in recent years calling for reserve sales to help pay for government programs and a modernization of the SPR, which is constantly exposed to moist, salty air that can damage pumps, hoses and compressors.

Instead of staging an emergency sale, the Biden administration could simply sell oil from the reserve in preparation for the sales Congress has already mandated. The SPR is due to sell 30 million barrels by September 2025, but Congress has not specified when exactly the oil is to be sold.

Carrying out sales in this way could help the Biden administration fend off criticism from environmentalists that the president is selling oil while calling on global economies to cut greenhouse gas emissions. But early sales could also make the administration vulnerable to criticism that it rushed deals for political reasons.

WHICH OTHER COUNTRIES HAVE STRATEGIC RESERVES?

In addition to the United States, the 29 other member countries of the International Energy Agency, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Australia, are required to hold oil in emergency reserves. equivalent to 90 days of net petroleum imports.

China, an associate member of the IEA and the world’s second-largest consumer of oil, established its SPR 15 years ago and held its first oil auction in September. Another associate member of the IEA, India, the third largest importer and consumer of oil, also maintains a reservation.

US presidents may also coordinate an SPR release with withdrawals from reserves by other IEA members.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

