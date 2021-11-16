Oatly Shares Drop 20% After Quality Problem Warning, Delays In Delivery | Food industry





Milk alternatives maker Oatly has warned that production and distribution issues impacted sales by $ 7 million over the summer despite increased demand for its products. Shares of the Swedish oat milk producer fell nearly 20% on Monday after saying it expected further sales losses in Europe in the coming months as it investigated a quality issue that could force the disposal of certain products. Oatly said UK sales were $ 1 million below expectations in its third quarter at the end of September due to driver shortages that delayed deliveries, while mechanical and technical issues in his U.S. production plant in Utah had a $ 3 million impact on sales, in addition to $ 3 million from Covid-related hotel business closures in Asia. It is the latest company to reveal issues with widespread supply chain issues as manufacturers try to keep pace with growing demand after coronavirus restrictions end which have led to increased costs due shortages of personnel and raw materials as delivery infrastructure, from ports to delivery vans, became congested. Oatly added that the pace of sales growth at new and existing retailers in Europe and the Middle East was slower than expected due to the effects of the pandemic. The group’s profit margins, which attracted investment from Blackstone, Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z last year before the U.S. IPO, were also affected by rising transportation costs and related expenses. the expansion of its manufacturing site in the United States. Oatlys share price has plunged nearly 60% since its US stock market debut in May, amid concerns about its growth potential in the face of stiff competition from big brands such as Alpro and Danone. Oat milk is also just one of the many alternatives to milk that can win or lose favor depending on the interests of consumers. Oatlys share price. Photography: Refinitiv Toni Petersson, CEO of Oatly, said: We are pleased with our ability to continue to be a leader in the growth and speed of sales for the plant milk category in our key markets. This positive momentum has been partially offset by temporary headwinds as we increase our global production capacity, particularly in Ogden, Utah, and manage Covid-19 Delta variant restrictions and temporary shutdowns. catering services in Asia. Despite this short-term variability, we remain very confident in our ability to meet the rapidly growing global demand for our products. Despite production issues, Oatlys sales rose nearly 50% to $ 171 million last quarter, but pre-tax losses widened to nearly $ 41 million from $ 9.8 million during the same period a year ago. Oatly said that amid growing demand for his drinks, he produced 131 million liters of oat milk, 77% more than the 74 million liters produced in the same period a year earlier.

