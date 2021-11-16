Business
Sask. the government wants the province to become the world leader in helium production
The Saskatchewan government wants the province to be a world leader in helium production as global demand increases for the gas used in everything from MRIs to party balloons.
On Monday, the province released its Helium action plan, a far-reaching document aimed at bringing the province’s helium production to 10% of global supply by 2030.
Saskatchewan currently produces about one percent of the world’s helium.
“Helium, as we know, is much more than party balloons. It is another product of the future, stimulating the sectors of advanced technology, medical research, space exploration, the production of nuclear power and semiconductor manufacturing, “Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said.
There is no substitute for it.– Bronwyn Eyre
Helium’s low boiling and liquefaction points, and its ability to easily conduct heat, make it a sought-after product in medical fields for use in MRI.
Helium is also used to cool nuclear reactors and as a temperature regulator in the aerospace industry.
“There is no substitute for this. Limited supply and growing demand, and this global demand is expected to increase dramatically over the next few years, with estimates that the helium market will double by 2030,” Eyre said.
According to the province’s helium action plan, about 90% of the world’s helium supply comes from natural gas producers, who capture small amounts of helium from the natural gas stream during production.
Alternatively, helium can be extracted from the earth using wells. It is on this method that the province hopes to capitalize.
Canada has the fifth largest known supply of helium in the world, with much of it residing in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
Government offers tax credits and cuts red tape
The province plans to increase helium production by offering businesses a range of supports, including administrative assistance, red tape reduction andtax credits.
Patty Thomas, vice president of geosciences at North American Helium, said tax credits are essential to encourage companies to risk drilling wells that may not produce.
“Each of these wells costs a million dollars to drill. It’s a big deal,” Thomas said.
North American Helium operates a $ 32 million helium purification facility near Battle Creek in southwest Saskatchewan, where much of the province’s helium activity is concentrated.
Eyre said there are nine active helium wells in the province, with 24 more wells being drilled.
By 2030, she projects there will be 150 helium wells in Saskatchewan.
The government estimates that increased helium production will create about 500 new jobs and $ 500 million in annual exports.
“We see this as a welcome development,” said Erika Ritchie, opposition NDP critic for the environment, energy and resources.
“We have called for the diversification of our resource sector as a way forward, as a way that will be sustainable and prepare Saskatchewan workers for the clean energy economy.
Ritchie added that landowners need adequate protection against businesses seeking access to property.
Ritchie and Eyre both touted helium’s low greenhouse gas emissions and said skilled oilfield workers are well suited to the industry.
“Helium made in Saskatchewan is green. Our unique geology means we can produce helium from dedicated wells that have high concentrations but a low greenhouse gas emissions profile,” Eyre said. .
