As energy prices skyrocket, supply chain issues threaten U.S. oil production gains
DENVER, Nov. 15 (Reuters) – U.S. oil producers are struggling to find enough crews, vehicles and equipment to take advantage of rising global demand and seven-year high crude prices , say the leaders of oil services companies.
The problems are preventing the world’s largest producer and consumer of oil, the United States, from responding to higher prices and could mean it will take longer for global production to match demand recovering from the pandemic of coronavirus. This would drain the stocks of oil companies and in turn contribute to higher prices.
Rising energy prices are fueling consumer inflation, which reached 6.2% last month, the highest in 30 years. The Biden administration has urged oil producers to pump more oil, signaling it could release US emergency stocks if prices continue to rise.
Drillers and service companies bringing new oil and gas to market face shortages and delays in everything from trucks and electronics to pumps and skilled workers. Workarounds have so far prevented the tightening, but the shortages are affecting oil services results and could bypass U.S. production gains early next year, they said.
Logistical problems have reduced access to specialized steel, submersible pumps that increase well pressure, and vans that transport workers and equipment. American oil production numbers show output 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) remains below the peak reached almost two years ago, while global demand is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by June. Read more
Almost two-thirds of Texas business executives surveyed by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank recently revealed difficulty obtaining necessary supplies, with nearly half saying the problems have worsened. It could take seven to 12 months to ease, about half said, with 18% expecting shortages to last more than a year.
‘BECOME WORSE’
“We will come to a point where we cannot handle additional work with existing inventory,” said Brad James, general manager of Enterprise Offshore Drilling. “The problems we are seeing are going to get worse,” he predicted.
The pressure on supply is not as bad as it could have been as many shale oil producers have pledged to restrain new production spending and use the cash generated by prices instead. high to pay dividends and reduce debt.
Oil service companies are struggling, however, even though many producers are holding up. Requests for some orders to supply oil companies have gone unanswered, James said, and delivery times for some drilling equipment are so long that Enterprise has resorted to idling cannibalization rigs off shore. the Louisiana coast to keep the existing platforms in operation.
(For a table on worker shortages and wages, click here: https://graphics.reuters.com/OIL-LOGISTICS/klpykdmzxpg/)
Without a significant additional investment, land-based contract drillers are at their limit with the rigs they can deploy to meet the demands of today’s multi-well and super-long lateral drilling, said Richard Spears, vice-president. Chairman of the oilfield consultancy firm Spears & Associates.
Equipment shortages and long delays drive up the prices of what is available. Denver, Colo.-Based oil services company Liberty Oilfield Services lost $ 12 million in third-quarter profits as costs rose faster than it could raise prices, said its CEO. Read more
SIX MONTHS FOR A TRUCK
Fredrick Klaveness, CEO of NLB Water LLC, which has developed membrane technology to treat and recycle wastewater from oil and gas production, has been waiting since June for $ 200,000 in orders that have not been shipped due to suppliers. also expect some components.
“One small piece of the puzzle stops it all,” Klaveness said. If the membrane modules ordered are not received on time, NLB may lose an important contract. “Parts probably worth less than $ 5,000 are delaying the entire order. These parts aren’t microchips or anything fancy, but basic components made from materials like stainless steel and titanium.
A rugged Dodge Ram pickup he ordered in June took five months to arrive, Klaveness said. His workarounds to keep the business running include purchasing supplies in Canada and at one point picking up the galvanized steel from several Home Depot stores in Colorado and transporting it to West Texas where he was not available.
TRAINING EFFECT
The shortage of electronic components that is hurting the automotive and IT industry is disrupting renewable energy as well as oil and gas. This affects businesses that digitize their operations and add renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Companies that convert pipeline compressor stations to run on electric motors instead of natural gas are finding rare parts, energy consultant Spears said.
Ru Schaefferkoetter, CEO of solar pump company Trido Solutions, said base materials such as steel and aluminum can be hard to come by. She fears supplies could tighten as the Biden administration encourages solar development.
President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which could be enacted on Monday, includes funding to modernize power infrastructure and develop renewable energy through a new grid authority. Read more
There are a growing number of people being fired on solar projects because there are no panels, John Berger, CEO of Sunnova, told a recent Kansas City Federal Reserve conference. Another concern is an extreme shortage of electricians, he said.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Marguerita Choy
