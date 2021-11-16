Oil prices fall amid demand concerns and increased supplies





The chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery are seen just after sunset, southeast of Paris, France, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Christian Hartmann / File Photo

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns about demand as demand is expected to rise. supply, while some in the market still fear the United States will release crude reserves to stop gasoline prices from rising. Brent futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $ 81.96 a barrel, at 1:05 a.m. GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 10 cents, or 0 , 1%, at $ 80.78 per barrel. Europe has once again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider reimposing lockdowns as China battles the spread of its largest outbreak caused by the Delta variant. Read more “Crude oil fell as President Biden faced increasing pressure to tap US reserves to quell rising gasoline prices,” ANZ said in a note. “Sentiment has also been affected by new restrictions on travel to Europe.” The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week cut its forecast for world oil demand for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month’s forecast, as high oil prices energy have hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more Fears of declining demand arise as supply is expected to increase. Last week, U.S. energy companies added oil and gas rigs for the third week in a row, encouraged by a 65% increase in U.S. crude prices since the start of the year. U.S. shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels per day, according to Rystad Energy. There is additional pressure on oil prices due to a strong dollar, making the commodity expensive for buyers holding other currencies. The US dollar (.DXY) hit a 16-month high against a basket of currencies as investors worried about the global economy. Fund managers increased their net long positions in US crude futures and options during the week to November 9, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday. The speculative group increased its position in futures and options in New York and London from 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period. Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-prices-drop-demand-worries-rising-supplies-2021-11-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos