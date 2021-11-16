Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,683.08, down 85.45 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.22 percent, to $ 50.59 on 30.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 32.46 on 14.7 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 1.57 percent, to $ 15.72 on 9.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down two cents, or 1.04%, to $ 1.90 on 9.3 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Down seven cents, or 4.93 percent, to $ 1.35 on 7.9 million shares. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Health care. Down 14 cents, or 6.28 percent, to $ 2.09 on 7.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR). Up $ 1.34 or 1.9% to $ 73.09. Jos Cil first tried out the Firehouse Subs while touring Florida as a Walmart executive. Fast forward more than a decade to the end of summer 2021. Cil has learned that founders of the Firehouse Subs brothers and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen will consider selling if they find the right partner. Cil knew the sandwich chain would complement Restaurant Brands’ existing portfolio of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. Restaurant Brands on Monday announced plans to buy Firehouse Subs for $ 1 billion. The company said the American restaurant, which has hot specialty subs on its menu, is a strong and growing player in the fast food industry. Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by the Sorensen brothers. The sandwich chain has tripled its restaurant footprint to around 1,200 locations since 2010. During the same period, its system-wide sales have quadrupled to around US $ 1.1 billion expected in 2021, according to Restaurant Brands. Yet as it seeks to expand, Firehouse Sub faces stiff competition from rivals like Subway and Mr. Sub, owned by Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. George Weston Ltée (TSX: WN). Up $ 1.65 or 1.2% to $ 140.77. George Weston Ltd. says it signed a deal to sell its room-temperature bakery business Weston Foods for $ 370 million. Weston’s ambient business provides retail and foodservice customers in Canada and the United States with cookies, crackers, cones and wafers. The Toronto-based company said it would sell the business to Hearthside Food Solutions, a manufacturer and contract producer of baked foods, snacks, nutrition bars and more. George Weston announced in March its intention to sell its bakery segment and focus on its retail and real estate business. In October, the company reached an agreement to sell its fresh and frozen bakery business to affiliates of FGF Brands Inc. for a total cash consideration of $ 1.2 billion. Along with the sale of the fresh and frozen food business, the sale of the room temperature products business represents the divestment of the entire bakery business from George Weston, for an aggregate value of $ 1.57 billion. of dollars. The sale of the ambient business is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2022. The company said it expects to return the net proceeds from both transactions to shareholders through share buybacks over time. . Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Up to eight cents at $ 38.42. Great-West Lifeco Inc. increases its quarterly dividend to shareholders by 12%. The insurance company said it declared an additional dividend of 5.2 cents per share, payable Dec.31 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec.3. Combined with its dividend of 43.8 cents per share announced on November 3, Grand -West will pay a total quarterly dividend of 49 cents per share. On November 4, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions lifted COVID-19 restrictions that prevented federally regulated banks and insurers from raising dividends and repurchasing shares. Great-West Life says it has set a target dividend payout ratio range of 45% to 55% of its core earnings. Great-West Life CEO Paul Mahon said the new dividend payout target range supports a balanced approach to dividend increases in line with expected earnings growth while maintaining financial strength. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

