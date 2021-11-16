Ohio’s public employee pension system sues Facebook





Ohio’s largest public pension system has filed a class action lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the social media giant misled investors and betrayed public trust. The Ohio Public Employee Retirement System, which manages $ 125 billion on behalf of 1.1 million Ohioans, said it bought Facebook shares “at artificially inflated prices” in 2021 and having suffered damages as a result of Facebook’s violations of federal securities laws. “The defendants knew that the Facebook platforms facilitated dissent, illegal activity and violent extremism, and caused significant harm to users, especially children, but Facebook refused to correct these problems,” the federal lawsuit alleges. . “All in all, these disclosures wiped out over $ 100 billion in shareholder value and caused Facebook immense damage to its reputation.” Ohio public pensions:Large returns on investment help strengthen public pension systems across country, report says The lawsuit comes after former Facebook project manager Frances Haugen testified before Congress that the company “puts its astronomical profits before people.” After Haugen’s reports and revelations, Facebook’s share price fell. OPERS said it bought 139,000 shares between May and September. Facebook: Parent company Meta to remove sensitive ad categories The lawsuit is against Facebook and three key founding executives Mark Zuckerberg, CFO David Wehner and vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg. “Facebook said it was watching our kids and taking out trolls online, but in reality it was creating misery and division for profit,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, in a written statement about the trial. “We are not people for Mark Zuckerberg, we are the product and we are used against each other out of greed.” Yost is considering asking the court to make OPERS the lead plaintiff in the case against Facebook. The lawsuit aims to recover more than $ 100 billion in lost investment value and force significant reforms at Facebook, the attorney general’s office said. Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

