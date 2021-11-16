Hedge funds outperformed benchmarks in Q3 amid weak equity markets

The third quarter was a weak quarter for equities, with the S&P 500 falling 0.6%. As a result, the hedge funds also did not perform exceptionally well, but they still outperformed the index, which means it was not a bad quarter for them.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 09: Stock trader Peter Tuchman works on the floors of the New York Stock … [+] Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 09, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Hedge fund returns in September

According to Citco, its platform’s funds generated an overall weighted average return of 1.15% after a volatile September. The third quarter was significantly weaker than the first two quarters, which generated returns of 8.25% and 6% for hedge funds on the Citco platform.

Citco’s Declan Quilligan says all of the strategies and most of the assets under the administration categories generated positive returns in the third quarter. The event strategy led the way with an impressive 6.46% return. Commodities funds were in second place with a return of 6.1%.

Quilligan says that for events and commodities the average has been skewed by large positive returns from outliers, with median returns being much lower. The median return for event funds was 0.91%, while the median return for commodities funds was -0.67%.

In contrast, multi-strategy funds had the weakest quarter with a return of 0.39%. In the third quarter, around 59% of hedge funds on Citco’s platform generated positive annual returns, compared to 82% in the second quarter and 73% in the first.

Hedge fund returns by size

When it comes to hedge fund size, the second quarter started the trend of larger funds producing higher returns, and this trend continued into the third quarter. Funds with more than $ 3 billion in assets under administration generated the highest returns at 1.57%, while funds with less than $ 200 million generated a weighted average return of 0.25%.

Hedge funds with $ 200 million to $ 500 million did the worst of any size class, delivering a weighted average return of -0.09%. In addition, the dispersion of returns between best and worst performers was wide at 12.49% for the third quarter.

Investor flows

He also reports that the third quarter continued an inflow trend, with funds registering positive net inflows for the intra-quarter months, but some net outflows during the quarter-end trading cycle. For the quarter as a whole, investor flows amounted to net $ 6 billion.

Citco reports that funds overseeing $ 1 billion to $ 5 billion received the bulk of inflows, and those managing more than $ 10 billion also recorded healthy inflows. In terms of strategies, hybrid private capital and multi-strategy funds recorded the highest inflows, while all other strategies recorded marginal net outflows in the third quarter.

Treasury activity remains at record levels with a very strong end of the third quarter. Treasury volumes averaged over 30,000 payments per month in July, August and September. The third quarter of this year saw a 44% year-over-year increase in cash volumes, and this trend does not appear to be slowing down.

High commercial volumes

He added that the third quarter was the busiest second quarter on record for trading volumes despite a relatively quiet July. The first quarter was the busiest. Citco continues to experience significant customer expansion and growth and ingest more transactions and portfolios than ever before. He added that the closing months of each quarter tend to have higher trading volumes than other months in the quarter, and June was no exception.

However, volumes in July were the closest to summer and vacation cyclical patterns in North America since the pandemic. On a month-to-month basis, volumes were down 9.94%, marking the calmest month since the start of the year.

In addition, this reading was still 6% higher than that of July 2020. The recent rise of interest rate and credit default swap volumes eased in July, although they were replaced by strong interest in index derivatives, which rose 15% over the month.

Trade volumes per month

Trade volumes increased by around 10% in August, almost falling to levels seen in the second quarter. Equity and equity trading and credit default swaps hit an all-time high during the month. At the same time, interest rate swap and credit default volumes continued to decline, falling an additional 30% from the previous month.

He described September as “very busy” as trading volumes rose 5% during the month alongside a sharp increase in volatility. Quilligan attributes the increased volatility to a number of market events that occurred throughout the month, which boosted trading activity across asset classes, fund strategies and geographies.

He again observed a strong correlation between trading volumes and volatility. September ended up being the busiest month ever, tied with March, the last time volatility peaked this year. Equities and equity swaps remain the most preferred asset class, and although volumes remained high, they were not exceptional in September.