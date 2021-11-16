Beijing Stock Exchange begins trading with fanfare

The Beijing Stock Exchange burst on Monday, with shares trading in 81 companies, including 10 newly listed on the new stock exchange.

The initial 10 public offerings were met with enthusiasm, quickly reaching levels that saw many shares double or triple.

The other 71 companies have stocks that were already trading in the “selected tier” of Beijing’s new third council, which trades shares over-the-counter. Their performance on Monday is more mixed.

The Beijing Stock Exchange is the latest in a series of efforts to provide a capital base to support small and medium enterprises in China. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the formation of the Beijing Stock Exchange in early September as “the main platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs.”

Chinese entrepreneurs and startups have long complained about having limited access to capital. The main Chinese banks, all public, favor loans and offer their best rates to public companies. Private companies are forced to look to other avenues, often paying much higher interest rates.

Still, there is no guarantee that the early attention to the Beijing Stock Exchange will result in a large pool of capital, as I explained in September. Earlier efforts started off with a bang but faded away, leaving many companies to trade in very light volumes with their shares apparently going nowhere very slowly.

The IPO companies receiving such a strong reception on Monday are:

quartz crystal manufacturer Anhui Jingsai Technology 871981

Beijing Henghe Information & Technology vapor recovery equipment manufacturer 832145

Chengdu oil and gas wellhead manufacturer Zhonghuan Flow Controls 836260

civil engineering design consultants CMEC Engineering Consulting 833873

smart city systems designer Hebei Zhisheng Information Technology 832171

automotive transmission manufacturer Henan Tongxin Transmission 833454

mining robot manufacturer Keda Automation Control 831832

circuit maker Nantong Dadi Electric 870436

big data processor Shandong Hanxin Technology 837092

Shenzhen Guangdao High-tech data analytics operator 839680

Tongxin Transmission shares are the biggest gainers today, up 493.7% at close, while Dadi Electric is up 261.8%, Zhisheng Information is up 239.0% and CMEC , Keda, Guangdao High-Tech, Hanxin and Henghe have doubled.

Today’s trading changes are limitless. There were 20 trading suspensions for shares of companies that had risen 30% or more, with a warning for investors to “watch out for transaction risks” as well as “invest wisely.”

After today, stocks will be able to move 30% in both directions in one day, against 20% on the STAR Market and ChiNext and 10% on the main exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Companies only need an estimated market capitalization of C $ 200 million (US $ 31.3 million) and a net profit of at least C $ 15 million (US $ 2.4 million). Americans) in the past two years to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, although they may qualify through operating profit. or investment in R&D rather than net income if they have larger market capitalizations. there are more details here.

China already has two exchanges that fulfill surprisingly similar roles. The STAR Market was launched in July 2019 as a wing of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, allowing the listing of start-up companies that are not yet profitable or have unequal stock classes, while the ChiNext exchange dates back to 2009. as a branch of Nasdaq style. of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, targeting fast-growing technology companies.

So there are good reasons to doubt that Beijing’s effort will bring much. Like the STAR and ChiNext markets, the Beijing Stock Exchange uses a registration mechanism for its IPOs. More than four million investors are eligible to invest on the Beijing New Stock Exchange, with 2.1 million of them newly qualified as investors on the exchange, Reuters reports. Investors must have a two-year history and at least C500,000 (US $ 78,000) of securities assets to qualify.

Academic-turned-regulator Xu Ming, now chairman of the Beijing Stock Exchange, said he would focus on the “pain points and difficulties” of innovative small businesses in China to secure funding and retain talent.

In terms of geography, this means that the Chinese capital, the center of the highly centralized government, is right above the new stock exchange. Shenzhen, the Chinese version of Silicon Valley, is far to the south and just across the border from hectic Hong Kong. There is a powerful Shanghai faction within the Chinese Communist Party that ties its allegiance to former Chinese President Jiang Zemin rather than current President Xi Jinping.

Shanghai is the current financial capital of mainland China, while Hong Kong is China’s gateway in East Asia to foreign finance and capital markets. Having a stock exchange in Beijing therefore gives a new role to a city which is clearly the seat of administrative power.

The Beijing Stock Exchange takes over the 71 “selected” quotes from the existing Beijing Stock Exchange, the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), known as the New Third Board. It started marketing in 2013 as a welcome venue for high-growth startups and small and medium-sized businesses, with 7,033 companies now listed there.

The New Third Board previously had three levels for companies, depending on their quality: Select, Innovation and Base. The decentralized approach that China has taken to stock listing means that small businesses have four options open to them, with the Beijing Stock Exchange potentially meaning much lower levels of listing and trading on the New Third Board. , STAR Market and ChiNext.

Another undeclared goal is to make listing on international stock exchanges outside of China less attractive. Until recently, New York was the destination of choice for Chinese companies with global ambitions. But over the past two years, many Chinese companies listed in the US have chosen to “go home” with double or secondary listings in Hong Kong.

Pressure is mounting from regulators in Washington and Beijing to make a U.S. listing less attractive, and it is unclear how long Chinese regulators will tolerate the variable interest entity structure used by many tech companies to attract investors. foreign investors. This fictitious structure allows international investors to buy into an offshore structure, usually from the Cayman Islands, which has a contractual relationship to obtain the economic product of an onshore Chinese company, sometimes in an industry that does not allow foreign investment in China.