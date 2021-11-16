S&P 500 could drop 6% next year and investors will find better returns in European and Japanese stocks, Morgan Stanley says





Brendan McDermid / Reuters The S&P 500 is up 25% in 2021, but is likely to rise from an all-time high to 4,400 in 2022, Morgan Stanley said Monday.

The 45% earnings growth helped push the benchmark above 4,700, but the expansion is expected to slow next year and into 2023.

Morgan Stanley’s stock outlook is rather more optimistic for European and Japanese equities. The S&P 500 is set to deliver double-digit returns in 2021, but the benchmark is expected to decline next year as earnings growth moderates, analysts at Morgan Stanley said, who recommended to investors to turn to European and Japanese equities. The S&P 500 climbed 25% in 2021, reaching record highs beyond 4,700 building on its 16% increase in 2020 as it recovered from a bear market triggered by a pandemic. Before the coronavirus crisis hit, the index climbed about 29% in 2019. However, it is expected to run out of steam next year, with Morgan Stanley expecting it to fall back to 4,400. This level represents a 6% drop from where the S&P 500 was on Monday. “With tighter financial conditions and slowing earnings growth, the 12-month risk / reward ratio for broad indices looks unappealing at current prices,” equity analysts led by Mike Wilson said in a note released Monday. . Key to the S&P 500’s jump this year has been Corporate America earnings, which were “the most bullish thing for 2021” rising about 45%, or 7% above Morgan’s initial estimate. Stanley. But that breakneck pace is likely to subside in 2022, with a 10% increase in S&P 500 earnings to $ 227 per share, followed by an 8% increase in earnings in 2023 to $ 245 per share. “While our economists remain optimistic about GDP growth for next year, we are reducing profit growth for higher costs and higher taxes (in 2023), as our policy team still expects it to grow. ‘Build Better Spending Bill passed before year-end. These adjustments reduce about 4% reduction [per-share earnings] in 2023, all other things being equal. “ Morgan Stanley said 2022 is shaping up to be a stock picking year, recommending investors focus less on sectors and styles. “We are approaching the end of the year with a focus on stable earnings and undemanding valuation given our view of a more difficult operating environment and higher long rates,” he said. This view puts the bank overweight healthcare, real estate and financials stocks and more constructive in the consumer / business services and software sectors “at reasonable prices,” “Wilson said. bank is underweight the consumer discretionary and tech hardware sectors. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley strategists in Europe said they were overweighting European and Japanese stocks and noted downside potential for the S&P 500. “[We] thinks 2022 is really about the ‘mid-to-end of the cycle’ challenges: better growth in the face of high valuations, tightening policy, exuberant investor activity and higher inflation than most investors are at. regulars, “wrote European analysts led by Andrew Sheets.” Going through them will be to find an alignment of risk premiums and fundamentals, “which they see exist in Europe and Japanese equities, among other assets.

