ATHEX: PPC Contains Stock Market Drop

Stocks started the week on Athinon Avenue on a clear southerly path led by banks, but the reaction of a few blue chips towards the end of the session moderated losses. As a result, the market was in line with that of most other eurozone exchanges, with slightly more losers than winners.
The general index of the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) closed at 910.63 points, losing 0.36% from 913.94 points on Friday. The FTSE 25 large cap index contracted 0.48% to end at 2,192.20 points, but mid caps were largely unchanged (down 0.01%).
The banks index fell 0.70%, with Alpha losing 0.95%, Eurobank giving 0.63%, National giving 0.57% and Piraeus giving 0.42%.
Tuesday will see the introduction of new PPC shares resulting from its recent capital increase. On Monday, PPC was up 1.66%, while Coca-Cola HBC fell 1.48% and Motor Oil fell 1.42%.
In total, 47 stocks posted gains, 55 reported losses and 20 were unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 62.4 million euros, down from 66.4 million last Friday.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 1.23% to close at 67.37 points.