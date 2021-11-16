Asian Stocks Rise as Biden, Xi Hold Video High | stock Exchange





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting via video link. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Sydney has fallen. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as houseware makers rose and healthcare stocks fell. Biden told Xi their goal should be to make sure the competition doesn’t escalate into conflict. The two leaders met amid tensions over trade, technology, human rights, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Xi said he was ready to reach consensus, “and said the two sides should improve communication. The meeting will dominate the upcoming session, although White House officials have tempered expectations of any meaningful progress in the relationship, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,544.47 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 29,931.87. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.7% to 25,575.40. The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 3,001.62 while the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.5% to 7,434.50. New Zealand and Jakarta retreated while Singapore and Bangkok advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,682.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% to 36,087.45. The Nasdaq lost less than 0.1% to 15,853.85. Investors no longer focus on the latest corporate earnings towards the economic issues that will determine growth through 2022. This includes supply chain issues and rising inflation. Investors will be watching for any signs that inflation is hampering business operations or consumer spending. Companies have raised prices to pass on higher material costs. Consumers have taken it in stride, but analysts fear they will start cutting spending. Investors are also waiting to see if Biden decides to appoint Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a new term as head of the US central bank. Also on Tuesday, the Commerce Department was due to report on retail sales in the United States. Chinese data released on Monday showed retail sales growth in October weakened from the previous month, weakened by anti-coronavirus restrictions and consumer unease over a wave of epidemics. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose 53 cents per barrel to $ 81.41 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 9 cents on Monday to $ 80.88. Brent crude, used as the price base for international oils, added 64 cents to $ 82.69 a barrel in London. It fell 12 cents the previous session to $ 82.05 a barrel. The dollar rose to 114.21 yen from 114.09 yen on Monday. The euro was unchanged at $ 1.1386. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lancasteronline.com/business/stock_market/asian-stocks-rise-as-biden-xi-hold-video-summit/article_369c2376-76a0-5b0d-ba1c-6f8e6d9746a5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos