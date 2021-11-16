Launch of the Chinese Entrepreneurs’ Stock Exchange in Beijing





BEIJING A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened on Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that wiped out more than $ 1 trillion from their overseas market value . The Beijing Stock Exchange joins other mainland Chinese stock exchanges in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. They are mostly off limits to foreign investors, but some companies have shares traded in Hong Kong, a separate Chinese territory open to global capital. The ruling Communist Party has promised more support for entrepreneurs who generate wealth and jobs, but tighten control over tech companies. They are under pressure to invest their own money in Beijing’s industrial projects. President Xi Jinping said in September that the Beijing exchange would create a leading position focused on service innovation for small and medium-sized enterprises, the ruling party’s term for private enterprises. Chinese stock exchanges were created to raise funds for state-owned enterprises, which prompted entrepreneurs to go abroad for capital.

Investors are worried about the status of Chinese entrepreneurs after the ruling party tightened control over tech companies by launching data security and other crackdowns last year. Investors have reduced the value of Tencent Holding and other tech giants on Wall Street and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by more than $ 1,000 billion. The Beijing Stock Exchange will accept smaller companies and larger price fluctuations than those in Shanghai or Shenzhen, according to official media. After their first day, prices will be allowed to fluctuate within a daily limit of 30% before trading is suspended. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges account for 10% one way or another for the main stock exchange and 20% for their high tech and small business boards. On Monday, an industrial parts maker, Henan Tongxin Transmission Co., climbed just over 500% when it debuted in the market. Most other companies, many of which came from other exchanges, went up or down with single-digit margins. The Beijing Stock Exchange has not yet announced an index to follow the global movement of the markets. The name is a potential challenge: BSE is already in use for major indices and stock exchanges in India. Shenzhen added a separate business council in 2004 for private companies. Shanghai added a tip for tech companies in 2019.

