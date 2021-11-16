Toronto’s NEO Exchange to be acquired by Chicago exchange operator Cboe

Toronto-based stock operator NEO Exchange is acquired by Cboe Global Markets Inc., a much larger Chicago-based stock exchange company, for an undisclosed amount.

Details of the deal were scarce, with Cboes chief strategy officer John Deters telling The Globe and Mail the acquisition was not financially significant in the context of market value global Cboes of $ 14 billion.

NEO CEO Jos Schmitt, who co-founded the exchange in 2015, said the acquisition was in line with his company’s five-year plan to grow its business and strengthen competition.

We have started to look at various options for accelerating growth. We thought about raising capital, doing an acquisition ourselves, but Cboe came along at the right time and we felt the acquisition was the ideal scenario for us, he told The Globe.

This is the second Canadian acquisition of Cboes in the past 18 months. In August, the company purchased the MATCHNow alternative trading system for US $ 36.7 million. Mr. Deters said the purchase of NEO was part of Cboes’ plan to grow by expanding internationally.

For us, owning a business with the kind of market share growth Jos and the NEO team have seen pays off. We also found NEO’s innovative and customer-focused approach to be culturally appealing to us, he said.

A statement released on Monday by the two companies said that by owning MATCHNow and NEO, Cboe would have control over about 16.5 percent of the total public listings market share in Canada.

NEO was founded six years ago as Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc., a start-up backed by a consortium of financial institutions including RBC Dominion Securities, Barclays and OMERS Capital Markets, with the aim of disrupting dominance TMX Group Ltd., which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

The launch of NEO coincided with the growth in exchange-traded fund listings in Canada, at least initially, much of its business was driven by new ETF listings. Over the years, the exchange has attracted a multitude of risky companies, especially those in the cannabis, biotech and cryptocurrency sectors. It currently lists over 170 public companies, ETFs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and closed-end funds.

Under the leadership of Mr. Schmitts, NEO developed several new rating mechanisms. Some have paid, but others don’t. In 2019, the company worked with Vancouver-based venture capital firm Silver Maple Ventures to form DealSquare, a platform that allows stock brokers to list private placements online and distribute shares through the settlement system. NEO transactions. DealSquare has 12 listings to date, mostly mortgage funds.

Earlier this year, in an attempt to ride the SPAC wave, NEO launched a public listing vehicle called G-Corp, designed to help midsize businesses valued between $ 50 million and $ 500 million raise capital on public markets. It has failed to gain traction among investors, with only one company using the vehicle to date.

Mr Schmitt has said he will continue to lead NEO after the takeover, and part of the appeal of being owned by a much larger exchange is that it has significant assets, including platforms. separate for derivatives, clearing and digital assets that are not currently available on any other Canadian stock exchange.

Cboe has a solid track record of growing his acquisitions into even bigger and better things, he said.

The Chicago-based company has seen a wave of massive acquisitions recently, fueled by double-digit revenue growth due to the accelerated pace of stock market listings and huge trading volume over the past two years.

In January, Cboe acquired BIDS Trading, the largest independent alternative trading system in the United States. The company then expanded into Japan and Australia by acquiring the world exchange Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings Inc. crypto trading platform Eris Digital Holdings LLC, the Chicago-based company was the first exchange to list futures contracts on bitcoins in 2017, but left that market in 2019.

The NEO acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, pending regulatory approval from the Ontario Securities Commission.

Your time is precious. Receive the Top Business Headlines newsletter delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. register today.