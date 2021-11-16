Business
Toronto’s NEO Exchange to be acquired by Chicago exchange operator Cboe
Toronto-based stock operator NEO Exchange is acquired by Cboe Global Markets Inc., a much larger Chicago-based stock exchange company, for an undisclosed amount.
Details of the deal were scarce, with Cboes chief strategy officer John Deters telling The Globe and Mail the acquisition was not financially significant in the context of market value global Cboes of $ 14 billion.
NEO CEO Jos Schmitt, who co-founded the exchange in 2015, said the acquisition was in line with his company’s five-year plan to grow its business and strengthen competition.
We have started to look at various options for accelerating growth. We thought about raising capital, doing an acquisition ourselves, but Cboe came along at the right time and we felt the acquisition was the ideal scenario for us, he told The Globe.
This is the second Canadian acquisition of Cboes in the past 18 months. In August, the company purchased the MATCHNow alternative trading system for US $ 36.7 million. Mr. Deters said the purchase of NEO was part of Cboes’ plan to grow by expanding internationally.
For us, owning a business with the kind of market share growth Jos and the NEO team have seen pays off. We also found NEO’s innovative and customer-focused approach to be culturally appealing to us, he said.
A statement released on Monday by the two companies said that by owning MATCHNow and NEO, Cboe would have control over about 16.5 percent of the total public listings market share in Canada.
NEO was founded six years ago as Aequitas Neo Exchange Inc., a start-up backed by a consortium of financial institutions including RBC Dominion Securities, Barclays and OMERS Capital Markets, with the aim of disrupting dominance TMX Group Ltd., which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.
The launch of NEO coincided with the growth in exchange-traded fund listings in Canada, at least initially, much of its business was driven by new ETF listings. Over the years, the exchange has attracted a multitude of risky companies, especially those in the cannabis, biotech and cryptocurrency sectors. It currently lists over 170 public companies, ETFs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and closed-end funds.
Under the leadership of Mr. Schmitts, NEO developed several new rating mechanisms. Some have paid, but others don’t. In 2019, the company worked with Vancouver-based venture capital firm Silver Maple Ventures to form DealSquare, a platform that allows stock brokers to list private placements online and distribute shares through the settlement system. NEO transactions. DealSquare has 12 listings to date, mostly mortgage funds.
Earlier this year, in an attempt to ride the SPAC wave, NEO launched a public listing vehicle called G-Corp, designed to help midsize businesses valued between $ 50 million and $ 500 million raise capital on public markets. It has failed to gain traction among investors, with only one company using the vehicle to date.
Mr Schmitt has said he will continue to lead NEO after the takeover, and part of the appeal of being owned by a much larger exchange is that it has significant assets, including platforms. separate for derivatives, clearing and digital assets that are not currently available on any other Canadian stock exchange.
Cboe has a solid track record of growing his acquisitions into even bigger and better things, he said.
The Chicago-based company has seen a wave of massive acquisitions recently, fueled by double-digit revenue growth due to the accelerated pace of stock market listings and huge trading volume over the past two years.
In January, Cboe acquired BIDS Trading, the largest independent alternative trading system in the United States. The company then expanded into Japan and Australia by acquiring the world exchange Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings Inc. crypto trading platform Eris Digital Holdings LLC, the Chicago-based company was the first exchange to list futures contracts on bitcoins in 2017, but left that market in 2019.
The NEO acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, pending regulatory approval from the Ontario Securities Commission.
Your time is precious. Receive the Top Business Headlines newsletter delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. register today.
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-torontos-neo-exchange-to-be-acquired-by-chicago-exchange-operator-cboe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]