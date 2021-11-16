Hipgnosis Songs Fund share price hits record high





The value of the Hipgnosis Songs fund [188 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/hipgnosis-songs-fund/ “> Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the London-listed music rights acquisition company, hit an all-time high today ‘ hui (November 15). The company’s share price climbed 0.31% today from the close of trading on Friday last week (November 12) to reach 128.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange. This share price represented a rise of 4.39% since the start of the 2021 calendar and an increase of 9.74% compared to the same period a year ago. Since the moment Hipgnosis Songs Fund was first listed on the LSE in July 2018, the public value of the company has increased by almost a quarter (+ 22.87%). The Hipgnosis Songs Fund has, like others in the music industry, experienced a kind of “universal bump” since Universal Music Group. [2,476 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> Universal Music Group was listed on Euronext Amsterdam on September 21st. From that date until now, Hipgnosis has experienced a 4.9% increase in its share price. UPDATE: MBW has confirmed with Hipgnosis that its current market cap is £ 1.6 billion, which at current exchange rates is US $ 2.1 billion. However, the biggest rise in Hipgnosis’s share price during this period was actually sparked by news that Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis [128 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/merck-mercuriadis/ “> Merck Mercuriadis, had signed an agreement with Blackstone with the latter company committing at least $ 1 billion in a new private fund that will acquire the music copyright. The move means that there will now be two Hipgnosis branded funds operating in the market: the publicly traded Hipgnosis Songs Fund and the Blackstone backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The copyrights acquired by these two funds will each be managed by Hipgnosis Song Management, run by Mercuriadis, formerly The Family Music Ltd. Blackstone has Besides invested funds in Hipgnosis Song Management to help Mercuriadis increase the global bandwidth of this company, which focuses a large portion of its resources on maximizing song returns through sync licenses and digital marketing. The Hipgnosis Songs Fund has spent approximately $ 2 billion to date to acquire the music rights. The public fund now has the possibility of co-investing with the private fund Hipgnosis to acquire other musical rights. Andrew Sutch, Chairman of the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, said when announcing the investment in Blackstone last month: “This new partnership will provide new co-investment opportunities for [Hipgnosis Songs Fund], and we expect that continued investment in Hipgnosis Song Management will improve returns for our investors. Mercuriadis suggested at the time that Blackstone’s investment in Hipgnosis Song Management would be “[enable] to create greater value for our stakeholders, including our songwriters and shareholders of the Hipgnosis Songs Fund ”. MBW understands that Hipgnosis Song Management cannot under any circumstances lose its contract for the management of rights acquired through the Blackstone fund, even if in the long term Blackstone sells all or part of these rights to another party. Likewise, sources tell us that HSM has the first refusal to acquire the rights that the public fund Hipgnosis Songs Fund would decide to cede in the years to come.Music trade around the world

