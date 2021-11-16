Landers Center to experience massive expansion





SOUTHAVEN, Mississippi – The Landers Center announced Monday that it will undergo a massive expansion that includes a convention center, full-service hotel and independent restaurant on its grounds. DeSoto County Supervisory Board unanimously approved the $ 35 million bond. Mark Gardner, chairman of the DeSoto County Supervisory Board, said they were excited about the project and what it would mean for the site. The Supervisory Board is very pleased to partner with DeSoto County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the City of Southaven to make a much needed addition to the Landers Center, Gardner said. This expansion will allow us to host, among other things, large-scale conferences and exhibitions, and this has been our dream since the Landers Center project began in the 1990s. Residents argue with St. Jude over new garage

The expansion will connect to the existing Landers Center and allow DeSoto County to host larger and larger events requiring larger and more specific accommodations, something which Landers Center executive director Todd Mastry said he still has. needed. Since opening in 2000, the Landers Center has had to turn down hundreds of event requests because we simply cannot adequately accommodate and serve the expected volumes that acts and events spatially bring in, a he declared. This expansion, which includes more square footage and parking, as well as a full-service hotel, allows us to accept more acts and events, especially those with high attendance rates. The expansion will also have a significant impact on the Mid-South by adding approximately 300 additional jobs to the community. “This, in turn, will greatly benefit tourism and bring even more income, events for our residents and approximately 300 additional jobs for members of our community,” Mastry said. Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the expansion has the potential to give Desoto County the economic boost it needs. More stories on WREG.com

It’s a great decision and a great investment that will help bring Southaven and Desoto County to a new economic plateau, he said. Landers Center is a great place, but it still has enormous potential to attract more tourism and boost economic energy in our special metropolitan district, which was created precisely for this type of development. It will undoubtedly become a regional destination with the appeal of combining business and entertainment in a pedestrianized campus-like setting. This financial commitment and this investment will be repaid exponentially to our citizens with future economic benefits. The hotel addition will be the region’s first full-service hotel, with flexible options for meeting spaces, at least 200 spacious guest rooms, a resort-style pool, and an independent restaurant. Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022 and is expected to last 24 months. For more information on the extension, please visit their website.



