Limerick-based Kneat Transfers Listing to Leading Canadian Stock Exchange





Kneat, an Irish company that provides software for the life sciences, healthcare and other heavily regulated industries, has moved its listing to the main Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as it reported a huge increase in its annual income. Founded by Eddie Ryan, Kevin Fitzgerald and Brian Ahearne in Limerick in 2006, Kneat officially became a Canadian company in 2015 after a reverse takeover that led to a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSVX). The company, whose operational headquarters remain in Limerick, where the majority of its 160 employees are based, announced this week that it has listed on the main exchange. Mr Ryan, managing director of Kneats, said the move would increase brand awareness and access to institutional investors. Kneat has experienced tremendous growth since its initial listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. With our increased scale and the growth of the total addressable market, we believe now is the perfect time to switch to TSX, he said. This list will not only increase the global visibility of Kneat and our cutting edge technology, but will also give us access to a wider range of investors looking to invest in one of the world’s leading life science software companies, Mr. Ryan said. The move comes as Kneat announced a 217% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) – a key metric for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies – from annual revenue from $ 3.8 million to $ 12 million. of dollars (10 million). Process Total revenue jumped 91% in the third quarter to $ 3.7 million from $ 2 million, with an ARR up 276 percent to $ 2.6 million. Kneat has developed cloud-based software that puts an end to paperless validation processes by digitizing them. It is used by most of the world’s leading life science companies, including Biogen. The company secured C $ 22 million in funding in May through a share offering. This came on top of a C $ 14.5 million investment in a similar offering a year earlier. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are not experiencing any material adverse effects on our business in terms of customer acquisition, execution and operations. Our customers tell us that our technology has made their business continuity efforts easier during the pandemic by allowing them to remotely manage much of their validation process, Ryan told shareholders on a conference call.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/limerick-based-kneat-shifts-listing-to-main-canadian-stock-exchange-1.4730152 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos