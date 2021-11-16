Remove tariffs on China to help curb inflation, two dozen business groups told Biden





In a letter To Biden officials on Friday, business groups warned that tariffs on China and retaliatory levies were hurting American businesses and families by increasing costs.

“These costs, compounded by other inflationary pressures, place a significant burden on American businesses, farmers and families trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic,” the business groups wrote in the letter, which been signed by the US-China Business Council, US Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and other business groups.

“We agree with Secretary Yellen’s recent comments that tariffs tend to increase domestic prices and increase costs to consumers and businesses due to higher input costs and lower US tariffs. and Chinese could help reduce inflation, ”the letter said.

Business groups have urged Biden officials to reduce “harmful” Section 301 tariffs, noting that U.S. importers have paid more than $ 110 billion in those tariffs since they started under the old one. President Donald Trump, including $ 40 billion under the Biden administration. The letter also calls for “immediate action to significantly expand” the tariff exclusion process. Business groups have said they appreciate the U.S. trade representative relaunching a Section 301 tariff exclusion process, but warned that “the scope and retroactivity is far too narrow” given the negative impact of tariffs and “their inflationary pressures”. In a speech in October, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai signaled that the Biden administration would take a tough stance on China and hold Beijing accountable for keeping promises it made in the phase one trade deal. “For too long, China’s lack of adherence to global trade standards has undermined the prosperity of Americans and others around the world.” Tai said. “It’s increasingly clear that China’s plans do not include meaningful reforms to address concerns shared by the United States and many other countries.” The business groups said they support the Biden administration’s initial trade policy priorities in China, including implementing China’s existing commitments to the Phase 1 trade deal and addressing structural issues. for a long time. The letter also highlights concerns about human rights and national security issues related to China. “Our organizations agree that forced labor and other human rights violations should not have a place in supply chains, and our members are working to prevent forced labor in supply chains in China and across the country. the world, ”the letter says. “We also support targeted export controls on sensitive technologies that protect U.S. national security, but also preserve U.S. technology leadership, carefully review overseas availability, and are implemented in concert with other supplier governments. “

