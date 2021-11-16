Launch of the China Stock Exchange for Small Businesses in Beijing

A new exchange created for small businesses opens in Beijing on Nov. 15, amid a crackdown on the country’s tech giants that has erased more than $ 1 trillion from their overseas market value.

The capital’s new stock exchange joins two other stock exchanges in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen, the financial hubs of mainland China. Analysts said the Beijing Stock Exchange was intended to give the political center more economic clout.

A total of 81 companies started listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange on Monday, and performance has been mixed.

Shares of 10 newly listed companies jumped more than 60%, tripping circuit breakers. Henan Tongxin Transmission Co., an industrial parts maker, soared more than 500% when it first entered the market.

But another 71 companies, which migrated from the existing OTC market for small businesses, commonly referred to as the New Third Board, grew or fell with single-digit margins.

The Beijing stock exchange will accept larger price fluctuations than those in Shanghai or Shenzhen, according to official media. After their first day, prices will be allowed to fluctuate by a daily limit of 30% before trading is suspended. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges account for 10% one way or another for the main stock exchange and 20% for their high tech and small business boards.

The minimum market cap for a company to access the Beijing Stock Exchange is set at around $ 31.3 million, which is lower than the requirements of the other two markets, the Nasdaq-style STAR board in Shanghai and the ChiNext focused on technology in Shenzhen.

As he unveiled the plan in September, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the new exchange was aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses focused on innovation.

The announcement comes as the Communist regime tightens its grip on the private sector by launching data security and other law enforcement measures.

In July, ridesharing giant Didi Chuxing was ordered to remove its apps from the country’s app stores in a cybersecurity investigation sparked by concerns over data from users leaving China. The action came two days after the company raised $ 4.4 billion when it debuted in the United States, causing stocks to drop sharply shortly after the news broke.

Investors have reduced the value of Tencent Holding and the tech giants on Wall Street and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by more than $ 1 trillion. They are under pressure to invest their own money in Beijing’s industrial projects.

Mike Sun, a private investment consultant in North America, told The Epoch Times he wouldn’t gamble on the stock market because he prefers long-term investments.

The performance of the Beijing Stock Exchange may be good in the short term, but it won’t last long, Sun said.

He noted that the authorities hope to use the new exchange to encourage investors to invest their money in the Chinese market. But the risk of being hung up would increase over time, Sun said.

Analysts have told The Epoch Times in previous interviews that the investment environment in China is at high risk due to regulatory uncertainty and lack of transparency.

The Beijing Stock Exchange has not yet announced an index to follow the global movement of the markets. The name is a potential challenge: BSE is already in use for major indices and stock exchanges in India.

Ruth Li and the Associated Press contributed to this report.