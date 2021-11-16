Business
Stock futures mixed after strong retail sales, Walmart and Home Depot earnings
Equity futures lost strength to trade mixed on Tuesday morning, with traders digesting key new economic data on the state of the consumer after a few large retailers beat their quarterly results.
New monthly retail sales data of Commerce Department showed better-than-expected consumer spending trends as the holiday season approaches. The total value of retail sales in the United States rose 1.7% in October from September, beating expectations of a 1.4% increase, according to Bloomberg consensus data. The print has been closely watched as an indicator of overall economic strength, given that consumption accounts for about two-thirds of US economic activity.
The results of the retail juggernaut Walmart (WMT) further underscored strong buying trends among U.S. consumers. Of the society like-for-like sales in the United States rose 9.2% from a year ago in the third quarter, and 15.6% from the same period in 2019, to exceed growth estimates of 7%, according to Bloomberg consensus data. E-commerce sales also held steady and rose 8%, better than expected, from an expected 1.9% increase, even as more consumers returned to in-person shopping. Shares of Walmart rose at the start of trading after the report, and shares of peers, including Target and Costco, rose in sympathy.
Home deposit (HD), meanwhile, also posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results, with the company continuing to see “high demand for home improvement,” CEO Craig Menear said in The Home Depot earnings report . Comparable sales rose 6.1% from the 1.5% increase expected, and the stock closed on a record high in pre-market.
These reports have come at the end of what has already been an exceptionally strong earnings season. As of Friday, 92% of S&P 500 companies had published actual results, and of those, 81% had published better than expected results, according to FactSet.
The surge in better-than-expected corporate earnings, coupled with still accommodating monetary policy support, helped stocks reach highs throughout the year and pushed the S&P 500 up nearly 25% to as high as now in 2021. These factors have also helped investors continue to overcome concerns about persistently high inflation, although the rigidity of these rising prices remains a closely watched risk for investors.
We have a shattered stock market despite high inflation, Michael Darda, chief economist at MKM Partners, told Yahoo Finance Live. It hasn’t always been the case historically, but it has been this time around, and I think for a very specific set of reasons.
One is that market interest rates are still extremely low on a historic basis, even though they have been rising since the start of the year from what they were in January, he said. he declares. Liquidity levels are high and companies have a lot of pricing power, so earnings have been very strong despite these high inflation numbers. This does not necessarily mean that the market will continue to soar in the future. I think it will really depend on how market interest rates move in the future and how the Fed maneuvers, as it will enter a tightening cycle likely before many forecasters assume.
9:20 a.m. ET: Import prices jump in October, adding to inflationary signals
Import prices increased more than expected in October compared to September, suggesting that inflationary pressures were still spilling over to the economy.
The Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that import prices rose 1.2% on a monthly basis in October, well above September’s 0.4% increase. That figure was also higher than the 1.0% increase expected by consensus economists for October, according to Bloomberg data.
Energy prices were a big contributor to the overall figure, with oil prices rising 8.1% in the month. Excluding oil, however, the import price index rose another 0.5% in the month, more than double the 0.2% increase recorded in September.
8:39 a.m. ET: Retail sales exceed estimate, rising 1.7% from 1.4% estimate
Retail sales in the United States beat expectations in October and rose for a third consecutive month, showing that the American consumer was already spending at a strong pace as the holiday shopping season approached.
The The Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday that retail sales rose 1.7% month-on-month in October, beating estimates of 1.4%, according to Bloomberg consensus data. In September, retail sales rose 0.8%, this figure being revised upwards from the previously announced 0.7% increase.
“Non-store retailers” posted the largest percentage increase in sales in October. This category, which captures e-commerce sales, saw its sales increase by 4.0% per month. Next come sales by gasoline stations with an increase of 3.9% and electronics and appliance stores with an increase of 3.8%.
Some of the categories associated with the reopening, however, saw sales momentum slow. Sales at food services and drinking places stagnated during the month, and sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores turned negative, falling 0.7%.
7:25 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures rise ahead of retail sales, and like Walmart and Home Depot’s best estimates
Here’s where the markets were trading before the opening bell:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +3 points (+ 0.06%), at 4,682.00
Dow Futures (YM = F): +64 points (+ 0.18%), at 36,073.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +9.5 points (+ 0.06%) to 16,197.25
Raw (CL = F): + $ 0.39 (+ 0.48%) to $ 81.27 per barrel
Gold (CG = F): + $ 8.50 (+ 0.46%) to $ 1,875.10 per ounce
10-year cash flow (^ TNX): -0.1 bps for a yield of 1.611%
6:15 p.m. ET Monday: Stock futures are on the rise as overnight session kicks off
Here’s where the markets were trading Monday night:
S&P 500 Futures Contracts (ES = F): +1.75 point (+ 0.04%), at 4,680.75
Dow Futures (YM = F): +16 points (+ 0.04%), at 36,025.00
Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +6.5 points (+ 0.04%) to 16,194.25
Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter
