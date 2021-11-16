Rivian, with $ 0 in revenue, is now the third most valuable automaker on the planet





The electric vehicle maker has been public for a whole week, but its share price has more than doubled during that time, valuing Rivian at over $ 140 billion just ahead of Volkswagen ($ 139 billion) and the third place behind Toyota ($ 306 billion). ) and Tesla ($ 1,000 billion). On Tuesday, the stock opened 6% more, to around $ 159 per share. When the company debuted last week, its stock price was $ 78. Ford F Even though Rivian hasn’t put any of its electric trucks on the market, it has garnered the interest of major investors with strong backing from Amazon, which bought a 20% stake in 2019, and. Jeff Bezos is a huge fan and was seen commuting with his fellow space explorers to and from the Blue Origin launch site in West Texas in Rivian’s signature truck. The hype about electric vehicles is nothing new, with many analysts, and even Tesla’s own founder Elon Musk, arguing that his Tesla’s valuation is overstated. But its stock continues to climb as Wall Street contemplates a future in which all-electric vehicles will be the norm. Under President Joe Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, enacted on Monday, around $ 7.5 billion is set aside to build a nationwide network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers. Investors who may have missed Tesla ten years ago don’t want to miss another electric vehicle pioneer. Rivian also has a potential advantage over Tesla in the US market, in part because he targets non-Tesla, or even anti-Tesla. Rivian’s main product is not just any electric vehicle, it is a pickup truck. That’s important in the U.S. market, given that the three most popular vehicles in the U.S. are the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram, in that order, according to Edmunds research.

