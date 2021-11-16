Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, November 16
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Inventories are expected to rise with buyers not very discouraged by the price hike
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
2. Walmart and Home Depot top earnings and revenue expectations
Walmart and Home Depot
Kena Betancur | VIEWpress | Getty Images; Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Walmart shares initially rose 1%, but edged down in pre-market trading after the retail giant on Tuesday reported third-quarter adjusted earnings and earnings that exceed expectations. Walmart won back grocery shoppers as it used its size to help manage aggressive supply chains and price pressures. Walmart’s e-commerce sales in the United States were up 8% from the quarter last year, or 87% on a two-year basis. The company improved its profit forecast for the full year.
Home Depot shares were up 1% pre-market after the company released third-quarter adjusted earnings and earnings on Tuesday that beat expectations. Same-store sales rose 6.1% in the quarter, far exceeding estimates of a 2.2% increase as consumers continue to repair their homes during Covid, albeit at a slower pace than a year ago. In the third quarter of 2020, same-store sales jumped almost 25%.
3. Bitcoin drops to $ 60,000 as major cryptos plunge
Bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply on Tuesday, retreating from near record highs. The world’s largest digital coin fell to $ 60,000 as the Chinese state planner said he would continue to clean up crypto mining in the country. Earlier this year, Beijing cracked down on bitcoin mining, leading to an exodus of miners. China, facing an energy crisis, is worried about the amount of energy needed to conduct mining operations, which creates new coins and maintains a log of transactions. Miners get bitcoin for their troubles.
4. Taxes are not the only reason Elon Musk sells Tesla shares
Maja Hitij | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces a potential tax bill of more than $ 10 billion on stock options granted to him in 2012. On Monday, Musk sold an additional $ 930 million in sales. ‘shares to pay taxes on options he exercised on 2.1 million shares. This brings his total exercise options to around $ 4.6 billion since November 8. The stocks he sold to meet withholding tax obligations were worth $ 2 billion. Most of last week’s share sales, worth $ 5.7 billion, came from existing Musk shares.
5. Bankers and Traders Prepare for Biggest Bonuses Since the Great Recession
A street sign for Wall Street is seen in New York’s financial district on November 8, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Wall Street is up to see the highest bonuses since the Great Recession after a busy and profitable 2021, according to a compensation advisory report. Overall premiums for investment banking underwriters are expected to increase by 30-35% from the previous year, while investment banking advisers and stock traders can expect premiums to increase by 20%. at 25% year on year. Companies are paying in a competitive job market to retain top talent and recruit new hires to deal with unprecedented workloads as a result of the rebound in business activity.
