Elon Musk sells an additional $ 931 million in Tesla shares

Musk sold an additional $ 931 million of shares on Monday, bringing his total share sales over the past six trading days to $ 7.8 billion. He sold stocks each of those days.
Monday’s sales of Tesla shares are part of a plan he laid out two months ago to exercise an even larger block of stock options before they expire next August. Company insiders such as CEOs are allowed to set up a stock selling plan so that sales occur automatically without being affected by any non-public information they may have about the company.
The sales follow a Twitter poll he conducted on November 6 and 7, in which he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company in order to increase his taxable income. But Monday’s sales were driven more by the need to exercise the stock options he holds before they expire next August, as well as the requirement to pay taxes on those stocks once they are out. ‘he does it.
Documents he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said the latest sales were made “only to satisfy [Musk’s] withholding tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options to purchase 2,107,672 shares, as described in this document. exercises of the options “before their expiration.
The exercise of the options on Monday and subsequent sales were almost identical to the trades he made on Monday of last week.
On November 8, Musk exercised 2.2 million options and sold 934,000 shares for $ 1.1 billion. On Monday, he exercised 2.1 million options and again sold 934,000 shares. The difference in the money he received for sales was due to the lower price of You’re here (TSLA)
actions over the past week. One of the factors that drives the share price down is the number of sales it has sold.
The equity value of the share upon exercise of the options will be treated as taxable income, taxed at a federal equity participation rate of 40.8%. He could end up with a federal tax bill approaching $ 10 billion once he exercises all of these options that will expire soon, depending on the value of the stock at the time of the purchase of the stock.
The other sales he made between last Monday and Monday came from Tesla shares he already held in good standing. Musk had owned most of these shares since Tesla’s initial public offering in 2010. These sales will only be taxed as long-term capital gains at a 20% tax rate.
Share sales still reflect less than 5% of its You’re here (TSLA)
actions. That, and the fact that he still has options to purchase an additional 18.6 million shares, all of which are due to expire next August, means additional share sales are virtually certain.
