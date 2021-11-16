Elon Musk sells an additional $ 931 million in Tesla shares

Musk sold an additional $ 931 million of shares on Monday, bringing his total share sales over the past six trading days to $ 7.8 billion. He sold stocks each of those days.

Monday’s sales of Tesla shares are part of a plan he laid out two months ago to exercise an even larger block of stock options before they expire next August. Company insiders such as CEOs are allowed to set up a stock selling plan so that sales occur automatically without being affected by any non-public information they may have about the company.

The sales follow a Twitter poll he conducted on November 6 and 7, in which he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company in order to increase his taxable income. But Monday’s sales were driven more by the need to exercise the stock options he holds before they expire next August, as well as the requirement to pay taxes on those stocks once they are out. ‘he does it.

Documents he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday said the latest sales were made “only to satisfy [Musk’s] withholding tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options to purchase 2,107,672 shares, as described in this document. exercises of the options “before their expiration.