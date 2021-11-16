Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy





BEIJING – Shares rose in morning trading on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors looked at strong earnings reports from major retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.5%, to 36,250 and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. A wide range of businesses that depend on consumer spending for goods and services led the gains. The Home Depot rose 4.3% after the home improvement retailer reported higher sales and strong third-quarter profits amid a buoyant real estate market. The results also increased competitor Lowe’s by 3.4%. Tech and healthcare companies have also grown. Communications companies have lagged behind the market. Bond yields fell slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.61% from 1.62% on Monday night. A government report showed Americans largely ignored the higher prices last month and increased spending in retail and online stores, boosting the economy. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October. This is the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% the month before. Several consumer goods companies have gained ground. The Etsy online craft market grew 14.2%. Nike rose 2.4% while Tapestry, parent of Coach and Kate Spade, gained 1.6%. The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, also reported strong financial results while upping its profit forecast, but the title has returned some of the big gains it has made in recent weeks. Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said industrial production rebounded in October with a gain of 1.6%. The gain follows a 1.3% drop in September. Wall Street is closely watching the latest economic reports for more clues as to how businesses and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have raised their prices as they face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues. Consumers are prepared to pay higher prices for many products, although analysts fear consumers may end up cutting back on spending due to inflation. Global stock markets were mixed after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting via video link. Biden and Xi did not announce any deal after their meeting, but said their governments need to be cautious about tensions over trade, Taiwan and other irritants.

