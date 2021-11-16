JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cleared to skip quarantine in Hong Kong





JP Morgan JPM Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that theThe CEO had secured a government exemption from self-isolation measures, which typically require travelers to stay in hotels at their own expense for up to three weeks.

Asked about it at a press conference, Lam said Dimon had been given special permission in the interests of “Hong Kong’s economy.”

“After all, [JPMorgan] is a very large bank and has vital business in Hong Kong, “she said.” The stay will only last a little over a day. “

Hong Kong, one of the world’s leading financial centers, is the base of JPMorgan’s head office in Asia-Pacific.

According to a source close to the visit, Dimon was in Hong Kong less than 36 hours to meet with the regional head of the bank and thank his local staff of around 4,000 for their work throughout the pandemic. JPMorgan confirmed Dimon was in Hong Kong but declined to comment further. Dimon’s visit comes amid growing controversy over how some executives and celebrities were allowed to enter the city without facing the onerous quarantine rules that apply to most visitors and residents. In recent months, the city government has come under heavy criticism for granting such exemptions, including one over the summer for actress Nicole Kidman. The Oscar-winning actor entered town in August to shoot a series for Amazon. Standard charter SCBFF Officials have also been turned away by Hong Kong residents for allowing some senior finance executives to seek waivers.CEO Bill Winters was among those benefiting from an exception, according to the FT. The bank did not respond to a request for comment. Critics have argued that the policy is elitist, while the government has said it must “maintain Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center.” HSBC HSBC Earlier this year, however,President Mark Tucker spent three weeks in isolation in the city, while CEO Noel Quinn was also quarantined at the hotel, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment. Lam defended the city’s decision to house Dimon on Tuesday, calling his entry into Hong Kong a “manageable risk.” “There are of course restrictions that come with her stay,” she added, without elaborating. “It’s under our watch.” Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

