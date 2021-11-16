NEO: Cboe to acquire the 2nd most active stock exchange in Canada





The company expects the deal to result in more business activity in the Cboe markets as well as efficiencies and opportunities for investors and capital raisers in Canada and the United States. Cboe announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NEO, a fully registered Canadian Tier 1 stock exchange. NEO is the brand name of Aequitas Innovations and its stock exchange offers a diverse set of products and services ranging from company listing to spot trading. Cboe has chosen to buy NEO to enhance its Canadian equity offering, which will include a national stock exchange with trading, listing and other services, in addition to MATCHNow, the alternative trading system (ATS) acquired by Cboe. in 2020. The company expects the deal to result in more business activity in the Cboe markets as well as efficiencies and opportunities for investors and capital raisers in Canada and the United States. The NEO Exchange is a Canadian stock exchange operator based in Toronto, launched in 2015. Its sister company, NEO Connect, provides a distribution platform supporting mutual funds, private funds and private companies. Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO of Cboe Global Markets, said: “The addition of NEO to the Cboe network enables us to better create a first-class equity offering in Canada, strengthening our global markets. in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and bringing us one step closer to our vision of building one of the largest global derivatives and securities trading networks. “With MATCHNow and NEO, Cboe can achieve scale in Canada, creating efficiencies for our customers combined with familiar technology and consistent market models. I look forward to working with the entire NEO team, whose innovative spirit, customer-centric approach and willingness to change will not only help us grow the NEO business, but will also provide a plus. great choice for market participants in Canada and around the world. NEO could serve as the basis for Cboe’s potential expansion of its successful listing business into other geographies, fueling these Canadian companies internationally with global capital raising opportunities. Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO, said: “We are delighted to leverage Cboe’s core strengths as a leading global market infrastructure provider to further develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of investors. and fundraisers around the world. Our commitment to innovation, fairness and prioritization of investors and fundraisers will not only continue under Cboe ownership, but now benefit from the strength and support of technology, market expertise. and worldwide distribution of Cboe’s customer base. NEO is the second most active exchange in Canada and offers three market models: NEO-L, a make-take model, NEO-N, an inverted model, and NEO-D, a darkpool. The site, which is headquartered in Canada, offers listings of companies, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Canadian Certificates of Deposit (CDRs), real-time market data services, a platform distribution system for unlisted securities and an automated workflow supporting private placements. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://financefeeds.com/neo-cboe-acquire-2nd-active-stock-exchange-canada/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos