Stock indices end wobbly day mostly down on Wall Street





UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. The major indices ended a wobbly day mostly down on Wall Street as the market registered its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 ended up changing little and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill was 1.63%. Trading was choppy as investors held back ahead of earnings reports later this week from several major retailers, including Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday and Target on Wednesday. The Commerce Department will release its October retail sales report on Tuesday. PREVIOUS COVER Stocks faltered in afternoon trading on Wall Street today as the market posts its first weekly loss in six weeks and investors beat the recent streak of mostly strong corporate earnings. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged at 3:04 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 36,1087 and the Nasdaq was down 0.1%. The market remained choppy as the rising and falling sectors turned throughout the day. Energy companies started the day weak, but gained ground in the late afternoon as US crude oil prices moved from a loss to a slight gain. Chevron rose 2.3%. A mix of financial and utility companies also posted gains. Bond yields have increased. The 10-year Treasury yield fell from 1.58% Friday night to 1.62%. Communications companies were mixed after rebounding throughout the day. Tech stocks fell, thwarting gains elsewhere in the market. Investors are shifting their focus from the latest round of mostly solid corporate newsletters to broader economic issues. This includes supply chain issues, rising inflation, and other issues that will determine the pace and depth of economic growth for the remainder of the year and into 2022. “You’re going to see a lot of give and take in this market due to the uncertainty surrounding inflation,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. “It’s going to be a lot more difficult because people are expecting a good holiday season, but aren’t sure what the catalyst is for next year.” Companies that depend on consumer spending, like retailers, were mixed. Dollar Tree jumped 14.1% following reports that activist investor Mantle Ridge is considering pushing the discount retailer to take action to increase the value of its shares. Tesla continued to slide after CEO Elon Musk’s latest decision to sell part of his stock. The electric vehicle maker stock fell 1.6% today and lost 15% last week. Investors will receive an update on the retail sector this week as several major retailers release their latest quarterly results. Home Depot and Walmart will report on Tuesday, followed by Target on Wednesday and Macy’s on Thursday. Wall Street will also have a broader view of spending trends when the Commerce Department releases its retail sales report on Tuesday. Investors will watch for any signs that inflation is hampering business operations or consumer spending. Companies have had to increase the prices of various products to compensate for higher raw material costs and face a wide range of supply chain issues. So far, consumers have followed the price hikes in stride, but analysts fear they may start cutting spending due to the persistent rise in inflation. Discouraging reports on inflation from the Labor Department last week stumbled the entire market and sent the major clues to their first weekly loss in six weeks. Elsewhere in the market today, the news of the buybacks has helped several companies. Ecommerce mattress maker Casper jumped 86.8% following an announcement being acquired and privatized for around $ 308 million, less than a year after its public debut. CyrusOne data center owners and operators grew 4.7% and CoreSite 3.7% after announcing deals.

