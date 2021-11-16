Business
Why Shorting a Penny Stock is a Bad Idea
If you play Motley Fool CAPS, you might think that CAPS means “smash all penny stocks”. What is CAPS? It’s this amazing free tool from Motley Fool. It works like this: you choose stocks that you think will beat the market. And the CAPS software measures the results of your stock selection against the S&P 500.
Almost 60,000 idiots have been playing CAPS for almost 15 years now. One of the things CAPS taught me is that if you buy and own innovative, fast growing companies (i.e. Rule Breakers), you will go very wrong. But your winners will absolutely kill the market, and overall so will you. So definitely you should play CAPS and test your action calls against everyone else in the Fool universe.
But there is one danger in CAPS that I want to point out. In CAPS, some of the best players have reached the top by bypassing horrible micro-caps. Is this the best strategy in the current stock market? No! In fact, it is a horrible strategy. Here’s why.
1. Money, money, money and money
In CAPS, we simply give our opinion on which stocks are going up and which are going down. So in this universe, where it’s all about ideas, the best investment plan is to short sell horrible penny stocks while simultaneously going long in the market. S&P 500. This is absolutely the best winning strategy. CAPS has proven it.
But CAPS is a game that measures our opinions, whether we are right or wrong about an action. In real life, we invest dollars. And the introduction of money changes the dynamics of whether your opinion is good or bad.
This is because of the way a “short” is structured. You’re not just giving your opinion that a company is bad and its stocks are going down. You are simultaneously taking on debt to sell a business short. You borrow the shares of your brokerage house. And now you owe your broker money.
It is debt that makes short selling a dangerous strategy. You now owe your broker money which leaves you vulnerable. You have an obligation to repay this debt. If the stock goes up, your broker will ask you for more money. If you are unable to find the money, your broker will close your position at a loss. This common maneuver, known as short squeeze, happens every day.
2. Penny stocks are lightly traded
Penny stocks are horrible investments. Once in a blue moon, a micro cap will emerge from the darkness and give you truly amazing feedback. I had this experience withNovavax(NASDAQ: NVAX) in 2020 which was a lot of fun. But it was a very risky title so my position was minimal at first.
At least Novavax was traded on a major exchange. (He had to do a 20-to-1 reverse split to stay up there!) The company wanted to avoid delisting because it’s usually the kiss of death. Most investors stick with the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and avoid the pink sheets, except when buying an ADR from a large foreign company. Sometimes you will have micro-cap investment opportunities on major exchanges, like Novavax. So you might want to limit yourself to this cohort if you want to take the risk. (And micro-caps are extremely risky).
It does not follow that short selling a penny stock is a brilliant idea. Even though 99% of penny stocks are horrible investments, it is a long term phenomenon. In the short term, a penny stock can make dramatic moves up or down. A market maker can look at the short interest rate and decide to double the share price by a penny today. Which is quite easy to do if the float is small. All of a sudden your position is precarious and you are forced to pay money to your brokerage house otherwise.
Traders can easily handle a penny stock. You may be absolutely right about your analysis of the stock and the future of the business. It can be a horrible undertaking, and its valuation can be ridiculous. But your debt to your brokerage often makes your long-term thesis irrelevant. You look at the forest and the tree hits you in the head.
3. Long and Strong is the Best Money Strategy
The scholarship rewards positivity and optimism. You want to assess the risks and avoid the stupid ones. However, if you own stocks in the best and pioneers in important emerging industries, math is really on your side. Over time, your winners will absolutely crush the market and make you forget about all your bad actions that lost money.
As a bull, all you can lose is 100% on a particular stock. During this time, your advantage can exceed 100% or even 100%, and you could even exceed 10,000%.
It’s the miracle of compound returns that makes this possible. You want to be on the right side of the roster. Debt puts you on the wrong side. This is why the margin is bad. And bypassing an action is a dangerous move for the same reason. And if you are short selling penny stocks that are lightly traded, short-term trading strategies will often negate your long-term thesis.
In short, if you are relying on debt to get you going, the odds are stacked against you, and as you rack up debt you are really going to get killed.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
