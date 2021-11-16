Stock markets advance as Biden-Xi talks boost sentiment





Global stock markets marched to new highs on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held more than three hours of virtual talk, helping push the Chinese yuan to its highest level in five months and making lower the dollar. The closely watched conversation between the leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared to have yielded no immediate results, but is widely seen as a joint effort to improve the frosty relationship and avoid direct confrontation. Markets are trading north thanks to the virtual Biden-Xi summit which appears to have eased US-China tensions somewhat, said Stéphane Ekolo, global equities strategist at Tradition in London. Market participants see such a peak as a positive effort to stabilize a strained relationship, fueling appetite for risk mode, he added. The pan-European Stoxx 600, German blue chips and the Parisian benchmark CAC 40 all set new records, advancing between 0.2% and 0.4%. Earlier, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.3% to its highest level since October 27, while the Tokyos Nikkei gained 0.1% . Shanghai stocks closed slightly lower with defense stocks leading the losses while Wall Street futures were flat. Overall, the MSCI World Stock Index has hovered a striking distance from the all-time highs of last week. While some investors are reluctant to buy in record-breaking stock markets, many analysts believe there is still some upside potential. While the S&P 500 remains near record highs, we believe strong economic and earnings growth, coupled with an accommodating political environment, should outweigh inflation fears and support a further rise in equities, Mark Haefele, CIO at UBS GWM, wrote in a note. Tuesday morning. The seemingly positive tone of the Biden-Xi talks also helped push the yuan up onshore and offshore. The onshore spot price briefly hit a high of 6.3666 per dollar, the strongest since June 1, before relinquishing some gains. The dollar fell slightly in response to improving sentiment and lost ground against the euro, which climbed from its 16-month low to last at $ 1.1374. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up and were last at 1.6197%, a substantial jump from the one-month low of 1.42% reached a week ago. Later today, US retail sales, trade prices and industrial production for October are also expected, giving another clue to the health of the world’s largest economy. In Europe, the yield on the benchmark 10-year German government bond increased by around 2 basis points to -0.222%. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde pushed back market bets on monetary policy tightening on Monday, saying doing so now to curb inflation could stifle the eurozone’s recovery. Oil rebounded from a weak start as Brent futures rose 0.98% to $ 82.85 a barrel. Spot gold rose 0.13% to $ 1,865 an ounce, just after Reuters’ five-month high of $ 1,870.

