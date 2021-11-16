Pfizer seeks emergency use clearance from the FDA for its investigational antiviral pill Covid-19





“With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives affected by this devastating disease around the world, there is an urgent need for treatment options that save lives. people outside the hospital if authorized, underscores the critical role oral antiviral therapies could play in the battle against COVID-19, “said Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, in a statement. The pill must be given in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir and is intended to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, according to the company. Earlier this month, Pfizer announced the first results of its trial indicating that an interim analysis – carried out before the trial’s scheduled end – showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid -19 in people who received the drug within the first three days of symptom onset. Pfizer says it invests up to around $ 1 billion in the manufacture and distribution of this treatment and also has ongoing bids for the pill in other countries including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are also seeking emergency use clearance from the FDA for an antiviral pill known as molnupiravir; an FDA advisory committee is scheduled to meet on November 30 to discuss the request. Earlier this month, molnupiravir became the first oral antiviral to be approved for the treatment of Covid-19 when it received approval from the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.

Earlier this month, molnupiravir became the first oral antiviral to be approved for the treatment of Covid-19 when it received approval from the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency.

