Cboe Global Markets to Acquire Distressed NEO from Canadian Stock Exchange





Posted on 11/16/2021 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., more commonly known as NEO, a fintech organization which includes a fully registered Canadian Tier 1 Stock Exchange with a diverse set of products and services ranging from company listing to spot trading. Ownership of NEO will enable Cboe to provide a more comprehensive Canadian equity offering, operating the NEO Exchange, a national stock exchange with trading, listing and other services, in addition to MATCHNow, the Alternative Trading System (ATS) acquired by Cboe in 2020 This enhanced offering is expected to boost trading activity in the Cboe markets and improve efficiency and opportunities for investors and fundraisers in Canada and the United States. Fully operational since 2015, the NEO Exchange is a Canadian stock exchange operator based in Toronto with activities lines between quotes, exchanges and market data. Its sister company, NEO Connect, provides a distribution platform supporting mutual funds, private funds and private companies. With ownership of the MATCHNow and NEO businesses, Cboe will be able to provide a comprehensive equity platform for Canadian markets with a combined market share of over 16.5% expected at close2, market data feeds, access services, quotes and distribution services for unlisted securities. . Aequitas Innovations is supported by a number of companies including ITG Canada Inc., Mackenzie Investments, OMERS OCM Investments II Inc (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC Dominion Securities Inc.), BCE, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), CI Investments Inc. (CI Financial Corporation), Davis Rea Ltd, IGM Financial Inc., Invesco Canada (Invesco Ltd.), ITG Canada, Leede Jones Gable, Maison Placements Canada, PSP Public Markets ( PSP Investments) and Vernon & Park Capital. NEO Exchange received a recognition order from the Ontario Securities Commission on November 17, 2014. NEO operates the NEO Exchange, focused on fairness, liquidity, transparency and efficiency that brings together investors and fundraisers, serving as the central force for the Canadian capital. markets forward. As the second most active exchange in Canada, the NEO Exchange offers three market models: NEO-L, a make-take model, NEO-N, an inverted model, and NEO-D, a darkpool. It also offers an exchange traded products (ETP) and Canadian certificate of deposit (CDR) listing business as well as real-time market data services. NEO operates an unlisted securities distribution platform, NEO Connect, and an automated workflow supporting private placements through DealSquare, a partner of NEO Connect. The transaction, which Cboe plans to fund with cash, complemented by an increase in debt, if necessary, is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory review and other customary closing conditions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however, the company noted that the purchase price is not financially significant and expects it to be nominally accretive. NEO Exchange was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on January 17, 2014 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aequitas Innovations Inc. Aequitas was incorporated under the CBCA on May 30, 2013 and is a corporation portfolio without operational responsibilities. In April 2019, NEO Exchange marked its first billion dollar listing with US cannabis company Columbia Care. In July 2019, the NEO Exchange became the 3rd most active marketplace in Canada by volume traded, overtaking the Canadian Stock Exchange and close to Nasdaq Canada. Advisers

Cboe Global Markets legal advisers in connection with the transaction are Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, TD Securities, Inc. acting as financial advisor. Keywords: Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swfinstitute.org/news/89580/cboe-global-markets-to-acquire-struggling-canadian-securities-exchange-neo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos