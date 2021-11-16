Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Rises After Retail Sales Data

Text size





Shares closed higher on Tuesday, driven by better-than-expected retail sales figures mixed with some relief that the infrastructure deal is finally law.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

finished up 55 points, or 0.2%, after the index fell 12 points on Monday to close at 36,087.



S&P 500

increased by 0.4% and the



Nasdaq Composite

advanced 0.8%.

All signs point to a very good holiday season for retailers and that should help keep inventory on the rise, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

October retail sales rose 1.7% month over month, better than estimates of a 1.2% increase and above previous reading of an increase of 0.8 %.

This could serve as a vote of confidence that investors needed to signal that the economy is still doing well, wrote Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at ETrade.

Inflation was part of what Americans spent, showing that consumers have the financial strength to tolerate higher prices for the time being. Households built up cash savings and got back to work.

The continued strength in retail sales suggests that the forces that have driven demand for goods (excess savings, shifting preferences) may remain resilient to lower fiscal stimulus and rising prices, wrote Andrew Hollenhorst, economist. from Citigroup.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLY) gained 1.5%.

The inflationary signal in the retail sales result increases the risk that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, which could hurt economic growth. But the combination of high consumption and alleviating supply shortages is helping inventories rise, for now.

President Joe Biden also signed the $ 1 trillion infrastructure spending program on Monday, making the deal a reality after lengthy negotiations with both sides in Congress.

More investment in roads, bridges and high-speed Internet means more sales for manufacturers, construction companies and semiconductor manufacturers. Plus, spending can create jobs and boost the economy.

Also on Monday, a virtual meeting between Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping brought good news. The leaders agreed to try to calm tensions on several issues, which investors hope tariffs will be reduced on goods entering the two countries in the future. This would mean lower costs for US importers and an available Chinese market for exporters and companies setting up in China.

Overseas, Hong Kong



Hang Seng Index

increased by 1.3% while in London the



FTSE 100

underperformed its continental European peers, falling 0.3%.

In the cryptocurrency markets,



Bitcoin

was down nearly $ 60,190, according to pricing data from CoinDesk, with



Ether

prices having drop of about 9% at nearly $ 4,230.

Here are five actions in motion:





Walmart



(ticker: WMT) the stock fell 2.5% after the company reported earnings of $ 1.45 per share, beating estimates of $ 1.40 per share, on sales of $ 140.5 billion dollars, above expectations of $ 135.6 billion.





Home deposit



The stock (HD) rose 5.8% after the company reported earnings of $ 3.92 per share, beating estimates of $ 340 per share, on revenue of $ 36.8 billion. dollars, higher than expectations of $ 35 billion.





Working day



The stock (WDAY) gained 1.4% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.





Southwest Airlines



The stock (LUV) fell 3.1% after being demoted to Neutral Buy at Goldman Sachs.





You’re here



(





TSLA



) the share rose 4.1%. The stock has come under pressure in recent days, with CEO Elon Musk selling his stake.

