Activision Blizzard CEO comes under pressure from employees to quit after report





problems for several years. More than 100 Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout on Tuesday calling for Kotick’s resignation as CEO, according to the group that organizes it. The walkout came in response to a Wall Street Journal survey published earlier today, which cited internal company documents and people familiar with the matter indicating that Kotick was aware of theseproblems for several years.

In a video message to employees on Tuesday which was transcribed and posted on the company’s website, Kotick claimed that the Journal article “portrays an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally and of my leaders.” He added that “anyone who doubts my belief in being the most welcoming and inclusive place to work doesn’t really appreciate how important it is to me.”

As the report sparked further tensions with some employees, Activision Blizzard’s board reiterated its support for Kotick. “The board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability” to resolve the company’s long-standing and ongoing issues of harassment and discrimination, he said Tuesday. in a press release.

In a statement, organizers of the walkout said, “The board is just as complicit if it drops this. It is high time for Bobby to step down.”

Activision Blizzard ATVI who owns hugely popular titles such as “Call of Duty”, “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush” has been plagued by a sexual harassment and discrimination scandal for months and is currently under close scrutiny by several government agencies. A lawsuit filed in July by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged a “frat boy” work culture where women faced constant discrimination and harassment. (The company told CNN at the time that it had treated faults in the past and criticized the lawsuit as “inaccurate” and “distorted.”) The lawsuit and the company’s initial response sparked a storm of dissent among Activision Blizzard’s workforce that ultimately led to hundreds of employees staging a walkout at the company’s Irvine, California offices. Kotick later admitted that the company’s initial response was “deaf in tone”. The company is also facing a National Labor Relations Board complaint filed in September accusing it of unfair labor practices, as well as a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation with which the company said it was cooperating. These actions are still pending, and Activision Blizzard said it “continues to engage productively with regulators.” The company also paid $ 18 million to settle a separate lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) that accused it of subjecting employees to sexual harassment, retaliation against them for committing themselves. complaint of harassment and paying fewer female employees than male employees. The company also “discriminated against employees because of their pregnancy,” the EEOC alleged. In a statement accompanying the EEOC settlement announcement, Kotick said he remains “steadfast in my commitment to making Activision Blizzard one of the most inclusive, respected and respectful workplaces in the world.” Kotick, who has been CEO of Activision since 1991, including at the time of the 2008 merger with Blizzard, has been in damage control mode for most of this year. Last month, he announced plans to cut his controversial $ 155 million salary, one of the largest U.S. companies, to “the lowest amount allowed by California law” until the company games solves its problems of discrimination and gender harassment. If the board approves, Kotick will be paid $ 62,500, he said.

