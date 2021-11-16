Business
List of Restaurants Open, Serving Holiday Meals on Thanksgiving in Nashville
If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to feed your family on Thanksgiving Day, here’s a list of restaurants that will be open for on-site or take-out dining in Nashville.
Note: Please call restaurants to confirm hours, menu and availability before going.
What restaurants are open for dinner on Thanksgiving in Nashville?
Merchants
401 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
Hours: Bistro – 11 am-11pm, Steakhouse – 12 pm-10pm
The Merchants’ First Floor Bistro will provide a Thanksgiving plate for $ 29, plus its regular menu. The plate includes a roast turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole with Benton bacon, cranberry cause and offal sauce. Brown Sugar Pumpkin Pie and Soup of the Day are additional offerings for $ 12 and $ 8, respectively.
The second-floor steakhouse will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu for $ 65 one person, plus their regular menu. First course options include squash soup, gem salad, and endive salad. Second course options include salmon, roast turkey breast, prime rib, and filet mignon. Third course options include Brown Sugar Pumpkin Pie and Bourbon Pecan Pie.
Social pine forest
33 Peabody Street, Nashville, TN 37210
Hours: 11 am-11pm
Pinewood Social is giving away a Thanksgiving turkey plate for $ 27. It includes roast turkey, thyme parmigiana stuffing, orange and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, a casserole of green beans and a pumpkin pie with candied pecans and marshmallows.
Pinewood Social also offers an a la carte menu for $ 15, with an open turkey sandwich with mornay, bacon and tomato. Pumpkin pie is available for an additional fee $ 8.
The cuisine and cocktails of the Harpeth Hotel from 1799
130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064
Hours: 11 am-8pm
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails will serve a Thanksgiving menu for $ 79 one person. The menu includes a scallop crudo with cucumber, sweet potato, jalapeo and orange aguachile; butternut fried quail with Johnny cakes, marinated peppers and bourbon maple gastric; Honey roasted heritage turkey with sage flavored sauce; and Caramel Apple Tartin with Rye Whiskey Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream and Pie Crust Tile.
TENNESSEE
118 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
Hours: 12 pm-7pm
TENN will serve a Thanksgiving menu for $ 45 per adult and $ 20 per child. The menu offers a choice of roast turkey or prime rib and other options including pan-seared cornbread, stuffed eggs, fall salad, carrots with ginger and honey, braised greens. and a trio of pancakes.
Swamp house
401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Hours: 11 am-6pm
Marsh House will be serving a four-course Thanksgiving meal for $ 58-69 per person. First courses include stuffed crab, kuri squash empanadas, stuffed quail, venison poppers, and provoleta. Second course options include okra, cauliflower soup, beetroot salad, Caesar kale, and winter squash salad. The third courses include heirloom turkey, seared scallops, cacio e pepe, flounder in foil, pork knuckle and hanging steak as well as sides to serve as a family. Fourth courses include pumpkin pie curd, chocolate bacon cake, and sliced apple dessert.
What restaurants are open for take out on Thanksgiving Day in Nashville?
TENNESSEE
118 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203
TENN offers take-out options for Thanksgiving meals Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24 for $ 200 (for four persons). Package includes roast turkey, pan-fried cornbread, stuffed eggs, fall salad, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, ginger and honey carrots, greens braised, cornbread dressing and pumpkin pie. A bottle of red wine is included with every order.
Swamp house
401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Marsh House Thanksgiving Menu (see the dinner menu above) is also available for take out. Take-out orders must be placed before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17.
To place a take out order, send an email to [email protected]
Daniella Medina is a digital producer for the USA TODAY network. Follow her on Twitter @danimedinanews.
