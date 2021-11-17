Pfizer asks FDA to clear Covid pill for high-risk unvaccinated people





Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow its antiviral pill to treat unvaccinated people with Covid-19 who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill, the company said on Tuesday. The drug, which will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid, could be available within a few weeks if permission is granted. It is intended to be dispensed in pharmacies and to take home. Paxlovid is the second antiviral pill to show its effectiveness against Covid, in a new class of treatments for the disease that are expected to affect many more patients than other drugs typically given by infusion. In a key clinical trial, Paxlovid was shown to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death when given to high-risk, unvaccinated volunteers soon after they started showing symptoms. It appears to be more effective than a similar offer from Merck, known as molnupiravir, which could be authorized as early as early December.

Both pills are intended for the elderly or for people who are obese or have health conditions that put them at high risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid. A spokesperson for Pfizer, Kit Longley, said that for now the company is seeking permission to give its pill only to unvaccinated people, but the company may submit changes to that provision later, depending on clinical trial data. The FDA has the final say on who will be eligible to receive the pill. Merck, which applied for authorization for molnupiravir last month, said it would be up to the FDA to decide whether or not to authorize its pill for use in vaccinated people in addition to unvaccinated people. The FDA has yet to say whether it will convene a meeting of expert advisers to recommend whether or not to authorize the Pfizers treatment. An expert group that advises the agency on antimicrobial drugs is planned to meet at the end of this month to discuss the drug Mercks. The supply of the Pfizers treatment, which is taken as a 30-tablet regimen over five days, will be very limited at first. Pfizer said it could produce enough pills by the end of the year to treat 180,000 people. The company plans to expand its manufacturing to produce at least 50 million treatments next year, including 21 million or more by the end of June.

Australia and Britain have already blocked some of these supplies, and the United States plans to purchase around 10 million treatments, according to people familiar with the deal. Pfizer said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to allow other manufacturers to make and sell the pill cheaply for use in 95 developing countries. The drug Pfizers is designed to prevent the coronavirus from replicating by blocking the activity of a key enzyme that the coronavirus uses to replicate inside cells. The Mercks pill works differently, inserting errors into the virus’s genetic code, a mechanism that has raised concerns among some scientists that the drug Mercks could trigger genetic mutations that cause reproductive damage. This difference could give the Pfizers pill an edge among doctors and patients, as it does not have the same safety concerns as the Merck pill.

