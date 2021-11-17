North American Stock Markets Rise on Optimism Fueled by Strong US Retail Sales

TORONTO –

North American equity markets rose on optimism fueled by strong US retail sales figures which suggest consumers are not put off by high inflation.

October sales exceeded expectations as they increased 1.7 percent, compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in September.

The increase came even as consumer prices jumped 6.2 percent from a year ago, the highest inflation in more than 30 years.

The positive sentiment was bolstered by strong earnings reports from Walmart and Home Depot, signaling that the next holiday shopping season could be strong despite rising prices.

I think people are going to be spending a lot of money over the next month and a half and it will be great for the markets, great for the economy and I think pretty much if you are an investor today it will be great for the markets. ‘is a green light, Allan said. Junior Senior Investment Advisor at IA Private Wealth.

It’s a green light for now until we learn that the Fed is planning to hike rates and when.

Small thinks the markets are in a so-called golden loop with oil prices around US $ 80 a barrel, everyone is excited about the market and companies say things are tough but getting better.

I just think everyone is looking at what time of year we are right now. Depending on the season, it’s the best time of year for investors and people are excited to have the money to work, he said in an interview.

The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 34.08 points higher at 21,717.16 after hitting an intraday high of 21,796.16.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.77 points to 36,142.22. The S&P 500 Index was up 18.10 points to 4,700.90, while the Nasdaq composite was up 120.01 points to 15,973.86.

Technology led the way, gaining 1.3% despite rising bond yields. The 10-year Canadian bond climbed to 1.783 percent, topping US 10-year bonds at 1.644 percent. Bond yields tend to rise when the economy strengthens.

Tech stocks generally do less well in higher rate environments because future earnings are less attractive to investors.

But Small said the growth in technology is needed to offset higher inflation.

It has been the top performing sector for years now, and sometimes it’s actually a good place to play defense too, especially during times of COVID, he said.

Industrials, financials and consumer staples were also higher.

Materials was the TSX’s biggest lag, losing 0.85 percent as gold prices fell on the move in bond yields.

The December gold contract was down US $ 12.50 to US $ 1,854.10 per ounce and the December copper contract was down 4.9 cents to US $ 4.35 per ounce. delivered.

Energy edged down as crude oil prices fell, with Cenovus Energy Inc. falling 1%.

The December crude oil contract fell 12 cents to US $ 80.76 per barrel and the December natural gas contract rose 16 cents to US $ 5.18 per mmBTU.

After surging this year, crude prices have eased in anticipation of an increase in supply from either OPEC, other producers or the United States opening up their strategic oil reserves. High energy prices have contributed to high inflation with higher prices at the pump and additional costs of goods passed on to consumers.

The cost of shipping the goods is right through the roof. Something needs to be done and we need to bring oil prices down, said Small, who predicts crude will start heading towards US $ 70.

He said that the prices are manipulated by a few countries, which can cause a lot of heartache for the people, cause a lot of grief for the countries.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.68 US cents against 79.89 US cents on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 16, 2021.