Shares Expected To Increase 10% Next Year As Corporate Profits Continue To Grow, Goldman Sachs Says





A stock trader on the New York Stock Exchange. EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP via Getty Images According to Goldman Sachs, the 27% year-to-date gain in the S&P 500 will continue into 2022 amid rising corporate profits.

The bank expects the S&P 500 to hit 5,100 next year and generate a 10% return including dividends.

“Earnings growth has accounted for the entire return of the S&P 500 in 2021 and will continue to generate gains in 2022,” said Goldman. There is even more potential for the stock market in 2022, even after more than 60 record closing highs and almost 30% gain in 2021, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin said in a note on Tuesday. . The S&P 500 will deliver a 10% return to investors next year including dividends, according to Kostin, as he expects the index to peak at 5,100 thanks to a continued rise in corporate profits. But the gains will likely be muted for investors who have been conditioned to 16% annualized returns in the S&P 500 over the past decade. That’s because the Fed will start raising interest rates next year for the first time since 2018, essentially taming the potential for rising stock prices, according to Kostin. “Real interest rates will also rise, strengthening the cap on valuation multiples and causing spins in the equity market,” he said. Despite Kostin’s expectations of Fed rate hikes next year, real interest rates will remain historically low and continued increases in profit margins will outweigh the headwinds of higher rates in terms of yields on actions, according to the note. Kostin expects much of the rise in equities next year to be driven by demand from U.S. households and businesses, as evidenced by the $ 14 trillion in cash held by U.S. households and a record of $ 1,000 billion in share buyback authorizations by companies. “We expect households to transfer some of this capital into shares over time,” the note said. To take advantage of the expected gains in equities next year, Kostin recommends that investors avoid companies with high labor costs, own cyclical, virus-sensitive stocks, and favor profitable growth stocks over profitable growth stocks. unprofitable growth stocks.

