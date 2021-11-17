Biden administration plans to announce purchase of Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill





The announcement could arrive as early as this week.

The administration had originally planned to purchase around 5 million doses, but after seeing the data from Pfizer, President Joe Biden wanted to double the order, the source told CNN on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Pfizer announced the first results of its trial indicating that an interim analysis – carried out before the trial’s scheduled end – showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid -19 in people who received the drug within the first three days of symptom onset.

The pill is to be given in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir and is intended to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, the company said.

Pfizer announced earlier Tuesday that it is seeking emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill and that it has signed a licensing agreement to allow wider global access to the pill. -this. “With more than 5 million deaths and countless lives affected by this devastating disease around the world, there is an urgent need for treatment options that save lives. people outside the hospital if authorized, underscores the critical role oral antiviral therapies could play in the battle against COVID-19, “said Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, in a statement. The pill could prove to be an important tool in the Biden administration’s response to the coronavirus as the United States heads into colder months. New Covid-19 diagnoses are on the rise in about half of U.S. states over the past week, and hospitalizations are on the rise in 11 states. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. But I have a feeling it’s not going to be pretty,” said Michael Osterholm, who heads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy recently. at the University of Minnesota. CNN. This story was updated with additional information on Tuesday.

CNN’s Amanda Sealy and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

