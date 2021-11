Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,717.16, up 34.08 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.14%, to $ 50.66 on 14.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 94 cents, or 3.78 percent, to $ 25.81 on 13.2 million shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Financial. Up 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 70.64 on 9.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 0.92%, to $ 32.16 on 6.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down six cents, or 3.16 percent, to $ 1.84 on 5.3 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 1.02%, to $ 15.56 on 4.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up to 71 cents to $ 97.05. Canada’s two largest railroads expect it to be a few more days before their main lines in southern British Columbia reopen after service was interrupted by torrential rains, landslides terrain and mudslides that caused at least one partial derailment. Montreal-based Canadian National Railway Company says it is experiencing mudslides and washouts near Yale, British Columbia, and a partial derailment on a CP owned track. CN chief operating officer Rob Reilly said heavy rain made the tracks impassable. Track failures are hampering the movement of goods to and from the country’s largest port in Vancouver, as global supply chains face challenges that have led to shortages. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says the company is experiencing a track failure north of Hope, B.C., which is affecting rail service in the area. Marketing chief John Brooks said the railways team is working to restore services along its busiest corridor. Lynx Air A new Canadian airline announced its planned launch on Tuesday, joining an increasingly crowded group of carriers scrambling for budget-conscious travelers as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. At an event at Calgary International Airport, its new headquarters, startup Lynx Air announced plans to begin flying sometime in 2022. Lynx, formerly known as Enerjet, an airline Calgary-based charter which announced in 2018 its intention to transform itself into a low cost commercial carrier has experienced players in the aviation industry behind it. The privately held company was founded by a group of investors led by Tim Morgan, a former senior executive at WestJet Airlines Ltd. Lynx chief executive will be Merren McArthur, the former CEO of Tigerair Australia, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Virgin Australia Cargo. McArthur said on Tuesday that Lynx will operate under the super low cost carrier model, which means passengers will be offered basic discounted fares and charged additional fees for additional services such as checked baggage and cancellations. . This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 16, 2021.

