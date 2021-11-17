European stocks extend record rally after Xi-Biden, Prosus, Kering talks boost





STOXX 600 reaches a new record

Kering boosts European retail

Vodafone profits boost telecom stocks Nov. 16 (Reuters) – Some European stock indexes extended their record rally on Tuesday, boosted by shares in Dutch tech investor Prosus and French luxury group Kering and bolstered by optimism about easing US tensions. Chinese. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed up 0.2%, while the German DAX (.GDAXI), French CAC 40 (.FCHI) and Eurozone stocks (.STOXXE) all reached new heights. Prosus NV (PRX.AS) rose 4.2% after forecasting higher profits for the first half of 2022, as it raised $ 12.3 billion by selling part of its stake in Tencent (0700.HK ) in April. Read more Kering (PRTP.PA) led the CAC 40, gaining 4.4% after its leading brand Gucci said it expected 2021 revenues to be at or above their pre-market level. pandemic. HSBC has upgraded the stock to “buy”. Read more Markets remained positive throughout the day, which began with a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that was seen as evidence of improving the strained relationship. Read more Data showed that the Eurozone’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter during the July-September period, as expected. “The decent increase in euro area GDP in the third quarter means that the recovery is now almost complete in most of the region,” said Jessica Hinds, economist for Europe at Capital Economics. The STOXX 600 hit new highs in November as an encouraging earnings season, accommodating signals from the European Central Bank and improving economic data helped investors beat inflationary pressures along with a further rise in cases of COVID-19 across the continent. ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday reiterated her resistance to market bets on tightening monetary policy. Read more “We are seeing records, but only incremental movements, which indicates where we are now,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “Central banks are pushing for as long as they can to buy time and see if economies are in a good position to raise rates, after which they could safely begin to polish their language. It supports the markets.” The telecommunications sector (.SXKP) was boosted by a 0.5% jump from Vodafone (VOD.L) after the company raised its outlook for annual free cash flow. Read more Portuguese food retailer Jeronimo Martins (JMT.LS) plunged 11.1% after Asteck, a unit of the Heerema group, sold its entire 5% stake in the company. Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bangalore; edited by Uttaresh.V and Aditya Soni Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

