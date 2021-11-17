Dubai offers incentives to encourage new stock quotes





Dubai’s financial market has unveiled an incentive program to encourage new initial public offerings (IPOs) and listings of private sector companies in key economic sectors that contribute to the country’s gross domestic product. The incentives include financial support for the costs of IPOs of private companies in the main DFM market and listing on the secondary market, post-listing support through participation in its international roadshows at regional and global levels , and a three-year waiver on registration fees, AGM fees and dividend distribution fees, the DFM said in a statement on Tuesday. The new incentive program stems from our commitment at DFM to become a platform that accelerates private sector growth and to reflect Dubai’s success as a world-class base. Hamed Ali, Managing Director of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai Dubai is home to an unrivaled portfolio of regional and international private companies. Attracting new IPOs will provide DFM’s global network of investors of over 208 nationalities with new investment opportunities, said Hamed Ali, Managing Director of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai. The emirate is looking to boost its stock market and attract more listings as it seeks to tap a growing appetite for IPOs in the region. DFM’s announcement is in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global capital markets hub, which included the launch of a Dh2 billion ($ 544 million) market maker for attract listings in sectors such as energy, logistics and retail, and a Dh 1 billion IPO Support Fund to encourage tech companies to list on the stock markets of Dubai. This month, the emirate announced that it plans to list 10 government and public companies on the DFM as part of a larger strategy to double the size of the financial market to 3 trillion dirhams. The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority will be the first government entity to appear on the DFM, followed by the Salik road toll system, said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, deputy prime minister and finance minister. The toll is a success and investing in it offers great opportunities. The objective is to diversify the Crown corporations that we list on the market in order to obtain the best return for investors in our markets, he added. DFM’s latest initiative targets a number of key and rapidly growing economic sectors, including technology, transportation and logistics, as well as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and agricultural technology. The new incentive program stems from our commitment at DFM to become a platform that accelerates private sector growth and to reflect Dubai’s success as a world-class base for leading businesses regionally and internationally. , Ali said. In August, the DFM, along with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, removed the minimum commission fee on trading from all listed securities, a move meant to boost trading by small investors, add liquidity and increase the volumes of these exchanges. Updated: November 16, 2021, 5:54 PM

