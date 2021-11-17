Green Bay Packers launch “stock” sale





The Green Bay Packers, a legendary soccer team known for their dedicated fans and long heritage, on Tuesday launched a sale of $ 90 million of common “stock”. The team sells 300,000 shares at $ 300 per share. But the team is quick to note: it’s not really stock. It is not traded on any stock exchange. Buyers have no protection under securities laws. The Packers’ offering document states that it is “not an investment” and that the shares offer “no possibility of profit”. Are buyers fired for a loss? The money is actually a donation that will help pay for upgrades to Lambeau Field, including high definition video cards and lobby upgrades. It’s kind of like a Kickstarter campaign on steroids. The Packers are a unique entity in the world of professional sport. The team does not belong to any billionaire. It has been operating as a community-owned non-profit organization since 1923. The team has approximately 361,300 owners. With a look to history, the team notes that this is only the sixth time they’ve offered stock in the past 98 years. Buyers can also receive certificate of stock, suitable for wall hanging and boasting framing. But it will cost you a few more points. The Packers charge an additional “processing fee” of $ 35 for each share certificate issued. Shareholders will need to complete a separate transaction to purchase a hard copy of their share certificate. If a buyer wanted to buy 50 shares but wanted a certificate for each share, they would have to complete 50 separate trades and add $ 1,750 in additional fees. If the team issued a certificate for each share, it would bring in an additional $ 10.5 million. The shares are not tax deductible and do not provide any special benefits such as access to tickets or discounts on goods. Buyers are limited to a maximum of 200 shares, including those acquired in previous offers in 1997 and 2011. The offer is open until February 22 or until the shares are sold. The Green Bay Packers organization did not respond to a request for comment. In his overview of the offering, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy adds a postscript: “The Packers shares will make a valuable holiday gift. “

