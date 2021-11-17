Stock futures open mixed to hover below records





Stock futures traded mixed on Tuesday night as investors waited for another round of corporate earnings results on Wednesday morning. S&P 500 contracts were slightly higher. The index ended Tuesday’s session higher, led by a rise in tech stocks, which also pulled the Nasdaq higher to outperform the other two major indices. You’re here (TSLA) equities stabilized at the end of the session after jumping 4% for their first rise in four sessions. platoon (PTON) shares had jumped nearly 16% during the session at its best since May 2020, after the company announced a secondary stock offering that would bring in more than $ 1 billion. Better-than-expected economic data, with retail sales growing the most since March in October, and strong results from large companies including Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) helped fuel the latest rise in the broader markets. The results of the next batch of retailers, including Target (TGT) and Lowe’s (MEUGLER) should be released on Wednesday morning. The bullish data has helped investors at least temporarily to look past worries about continued high inflation. And indeed, part of the growth in retail sales that would nominally appear in the Commerce Department’s monthly reports is likely due to rising prices. Walmart executives, in their earnings call Tuesday morning, also noted that they “see inflationary cost pressures in some areas” but are working with suppliers to “manage margins appropriately.” Despite these inflationary concerns and the potential impacts of rising prices on corporate earnings and spending, stocks have hovered near record highs. The S&P 500 was within 0.5% of its all-time intraday high at Tuesday’s close. And according to some strategists, these moves suggest that markets may heat up with the idea that inflationary pressures will eventually moderate below current levels. The story continues Markets generally view this with benevolence, they don’t expect long-term inflation to exceed, say, 2.5%, said Steven Wieting, chief investment strategist at Citi Global Wealth. Yahoo Finance Live. You can see it in the pricing on the yield curve of Treasuries. You can see it in the makeup of the market, with growth stocks not really being shaken by concerns about an upward swerve, tighter monetary policy. We believe this story is largely correct as it is benign for the markets. However, that doesn’t mean we can repeat last year’s returns. 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday: Equity futures open mixed Here’s where the markets were trading Tuesday night: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +0.75 point (+ 0.02%), at 4,696.75

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +14 points (+ 0.04%), at 36,075.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): -4.75 points (-0.03%) to 16,296.50 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Following positive economic news from China, stocks were higher in morning trading on Monday, with investors examining retail sales and results for large U.S. companies later this week. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

