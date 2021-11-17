Asian Stocks Fall Despite Wall St Gains After Biden-Xi Talks | World

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks fell on Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street. In Japan, the benchmark offset earlier gains that had been recorded recently following the falling yen, boosting profits for exporters.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 0.3% to 29,730.21. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,973.81. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 7,379.50. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 25,590.28, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.1% to 3,518.14.

Virtual talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening US time seemed to signal a step in the right direction, but produced no significant news stimulating the market.

Any concrete development of the meeting is still waiting to be seen, but the kind approach so far in solving the problems of both sides reduces the risk of political tension in the markets, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors looked at strong earnings reports from large retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending.

The government reported that Americans largely ignored the higher prices last month and increased their spending in retail stores and online. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October. This is the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% the month before.

This reiterates the strength of the American consumer, but one has to wonder a little as inflation expectations rise, whether people are rushing to face it, said Mike Stritch, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% to 4,700.90 and is just below the record set on November 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 36,142.22. The Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 15,973.86.

Tech stocks did the heavy lifting for the benchmark S&P 500, which had slightly more winners than losers. Chipmaker Qualcomm rose 7.9%.

A wide range of businesses that depend on consumer spending have made solid gains. Home deposit rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported higher sales and strong third-quarter profits in a hot housing market. The results also increased competitor Lowe’s by 4.2%.

Several businesses that depend on consumer spending have grown. The Etsy online craft market grew 5.1%. Nike rose 1.8% while Tapestry, parent of Coach and Kate Spade, gained 1.5%.

The largest retailer in the country, Walmart, also reported strong financial results while raising its earnings forecast, but the stock fell 2.5% and returned some of the big gains made in recent weeks.

Several other large retailers will release their latest financial results this week. Target reports its results Wednesday and Macys reports its results Thursday.

Healthcare businesses have also grown. Communications companies and manufacturers of housewares and other consumer products have lagged behind the market.

Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said industrial production rebounded in October with a gain of 1.6%. The gain follows a 1.3% drop in September.

Wall Street is closely watching the latest economic reports for more clues as to how businesses and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have raised their prices as they face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues. Consumers are prepared to pay higher prices for many products, although analysts fear consumers may end up cutting back on spending due to inflation.

Heightened concerns about inflation stumbled the entire market last week after a strong advance that lasted for several weeks, with companies reporting mostly solid earnings. The latest round of earnings is coming to an end and the market has very few singular events or economic reports to focus on until the end of the year.

This inflation story is going to be big over the next six months and we’re going to have a lot of stops and starts as it evolves, Stritch said.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 51 cents to $ 80.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 12 cents on Tuesday to $ 80.76 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 42 cents to $ 82.01 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose from 114.80 yen to 114.87 Japanese yen. It has risen from the 110 yen level since September, but has gradually increased. The euro slipped to $ 1.1311 from $ 1.1322.

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.