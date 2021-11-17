The statue of the fearless girl is in limbo

When a bronze statue of a girl with her fists on her hips first appeared in Bowling Green, a short distance from Wall Street, in 2017, her provocative expression captured the imaginations of women looking of a symbol of economic empowerment. She became known as Fearless Girl and found a new, albeit temporary, home on the steps of the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, where thousands of tourists still gather each year for selfies with the sculpture of four feet high.

But is the Fearless Girl now in danger of being deported? Officials have delayed a hearing on the more permanent integration of bronze into the city’s landscape. The fate of the sculptures depends on the Public Design Commission, a committee appointed by the mayor to oversee the city’s art collection. The group will not hold a hearing until December at the earliest. Meanwhile, the three-year permit for works of art, with the Monuments Preservation Commission, will expire on November 29.

We’re left in limbo, said Visbal Christian, the artist who created Fearless Girl.

A spokeswoman for the Monuments Commission, Zodet Negrn, said the agency would generally not publish a violation while a permit application is active.

The 250-pound statue was commissioned by financial firm State Street Global Advisors to lobby for more gender diversity in the corporate world, and initially had a one-week permit from the city. It was a success. Admirers posted thousands of photos of him on social media, and prominent women like Chelsea Clinton and actress Jessica Chastain applauded his post. However, detractors have called the statue an act of corporate feminism and a marketing coup for a financial company which, months later, agreed to pay $ 5 million, mainly to settle complaints of discrimination based on sex.