The statue of the fearless girl is in limbo
When a bronze statue of a girl with her fists on her hips first appeared in Bowling Green, a short distance from Wall Street, in 2017, her provocative expression captured the imaginations of women looking of a symbol of economic empowerment. She became known as Fearless Girl and found a new, albeit temporary, home on the steps of the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, where thousands of tourists still gather each year for selfies with the sculpture of four feet high.
But is the Fearless Girl now in danger of being deported? Officials have delayed a hearing on the more permanent integration of bronze into the city’s landscape. The fate of the sculptures depends on the Public Design Commission, a committee appointed by the mayor to oversee the city’s art collection. The group will not hold a hearing until December at the earliest. Meanwhile, the three-year permit for works of art, with the Monuments Preservation Commission, will expire on November 29.
We’re left in limbo, said Visbal Christian, the artist who created Fearless Girl.
A spokeswoman for the Monuments Commission, Zodet Negrn, said the agency would generally not publish a violation while a permit application is active.
The 250-pound statue was commissioned by financial firm State Street Global Advisors to lobby for more gender diversity in the corporate world, and initially had a one-week permit from the city. It was a success. Admirers posted thousands of photos of him on social media, and prominent women like Chelsea Clinton and actress Jessica Chastain applauded his post. However, detractors have called the statue an act of corporate feminism and a marketing coup for a financial company which, months later, agreed to pay $ 5 million, mainly to settle complaints of discrimination based on sex.
The statue was then moved to the historic cobblestones of Broad Street, overseen by the Monuments Board.
Last month, State Street applied to the commission for a long-term license that would keep Fearless Girl in place for the next 10 years. Olivia Offner, a spokesperson for the company, said the finance company is committed to funding the on-going maintenance and repair of the statues.
Normally, a statue seeking a permanent place in the city would begin its process with the Public Design Commission, which would help decide on its design and location. In this case, however, the commission weighs in four years after the sculpture hits the streets, and the Monuments Preservation Commission will issue an advisory report to the design committee, which will decide its fate.
It all comes amid a dispute between the artist and State Street, owner of the statue, over their copyright and trademark licensing agreements. In 2019, State Street for follow-up Visbal, affirming violation of these agreements and saying that Visbal caused substantial and irreparable harm to Fearless Girl by selling copies of the bronze. The artist has filed a counterclaim alleging that State Street interfered with its ability to spread the artwork’s message of gender equality.
In an interview last week, Visbal said she had already spent nearly $ 2.75 million on legal fees from the proceeds she made from the copies of Fearless Girl. In December, she plans to release a set of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, based on the statue to further offset her costs.
The artist was not involved in the discussion of Fearless Girl’s fate in New York City, which is unusual for the city’s public art process.
This Fearless Girl remains in legal danger, some art historians note, because the statue did not go through the traditional public design process in the first place.
These things happen when the Public Design Commission is bypassed or neglected, said Michele H. Bogart of Stonybrook University in New York City, who served on the panel under the leadership of Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. Bogart thinks this should not be the responsibility of the Monuments Commission. There is something fishy for me, she said, about a company like State Street working in this commission framework.
Offner, of State Street, said in a statement: We will continue to work diligently with New York City to extend the permit.
Fearless Girl, she continued, has boldly reminded us of the importance of gender diversity in leadership since its first installation in 2017.
The debate also arose at the local level. We don’t think the process was correct, said Tammy Melzer, chair of Community Board 1, which covers Lower Manhattan, adding that Fearless Girl should be no different from any other public artwork.
As Fearless Girl faces an uncertain future, a permanent monument in honor of investigative journalist Nellie Bly is erected with relative ease on Roosevelt Island. Since Roosevelt Island is managed by a crown corporation, facilities like this, The girls’ puzzle by Amanda Matthews, which cost $ 570,000, can bypass the city’s public good practice.
There was a selection process and a public hearing, in this case, but the Public Design Commission was not involved. The artist created the work, a sprawling installation that includes two reflective orbs and five giant bronze faces depicting the reporter and four other women based, in part, on Blys’ descriptions of the patients inside the asylum. Islands. Bly had gone undercover there in 1887 to write Ten Days in a Mad-House, an exhibition on the treatment of mental illness.
Last year, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo frequently used a similar crown corporation overseeing Battery Park City, building two monuments, including one to the Catholic holy Mother Cabrini, after a feud with Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city’s public art program.
But some art historians are planning a bumpy trip for Fearless Girl through the Public Design Commission, which will then meet on December 13. (This would only discuss the statue if the landmarks report is received before that date.)
It is a new type of public monument that was launched as part of an advertising campaign, said Todd Fine, a historical curator from Lower Manhattan. This sets a precedent where corporate power extends across society and even our public works of art. It says a lot about how viral imagery has the power to even impact bureaucracy.
Nevertheless, there is strong support for the sculpture. We were honored when Fearless Girl planted her feet in front of the New York Stock Exchange, said Josh King, spokesperson for the organization. She has been a welcome neighbor, State Street has been a great partner and we certainly want her to stay.
