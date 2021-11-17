3 dividend-paying stocks that should hold up regardless of market conditions

One of the reasons investors love dividends is the regular payout, whether the market is going up or down. This assumes, of course, that the company making the payment is able to distribute some of its capital to shareholders even when the company itself plunges.

But another factor to consider when choosing a dividend-paying stock is how that underlying business holds up under adverse market conditions. It could be for different reasons, but three stocks that tick these boxes for reliable dividends and sustainable business models are big box retailers. Costco(NASDAQ: COT), steel company Nucor (NYSE: NUE), and spice maker McCormick (NYSE: MKC).

Sharing with shareholders

A market downturn can occur for many different reasons, but a recession is the one that could have the most impact on the underlying performance of the business. The pandemic-triggered recession in 2020 was brief, but it was unique in that many businesses continued to suffer for related reasons well beyond the official resumption of economic growth. But Costco has shown its value as a vital business, especially in a time of uncertainty for consumers.

The company increased comparable sales during the pandemic. Most importantly, it has accelerated that growth in its 2021 fiscal year, which ends in August, as shown below.

Metric Fiscal year 2021 FY2020 FY2019 Year-over-year adjusted sales growth * 13.4% 9.2% 6.1%

Part of Costco’s sales growth comes from its e-commerce business. This channel grew more than 50% year-over-year in fiscal 2020, but then jumped 43% more in fiscal 2021. The market recognized the continued success and the stock is up 37% year-to-date. But it should always be an asset that investors can feel comfortable with, even in a market downturn. Costco pays a dividend with a relatively benign 0.6% return at recent prices. But it has paid shareholders a special dividend four times in the past eight years, including a payment of $ 10 per share in December 2020 funded by existing cash. During bad times, this is something else shareholders can potentially hope to return to during good times.

As strong as steel

Investors should realize that Nucor’s business is far from immune to economic fluctuations. In the cyclical steel industry, the stock itself is likely to fluctuate within a range in both good times and bad times. But in the long term, the title should hold up and reassure shareholders for several reasons.

Nucor is constantly working to innovate and grow. It has a strong balance sheet and a business model that allows it to become more efficient when conditions demand it through its production pay system. Employees are rewarded during the good times, but also help the company through the bad times.

For investors, it pays a reliable dividend, which, if it rises as expected in December, will mark the 49th year in a row with a dividend increase. This will allow the company to join the elite Dividend Kings roster next year with an additional raise. And shareholders need to be sure the dividend is secure. Shortly after current CEO Leon Topalian took office in early 2020, he said in an interview that the core dividend was safe under his watch. Investors should be able to bring that to the bank and feel good about holding onto this name through the ups and downs.

The spice is right

Spice and seasoning maker McCormick’s strategy is a balance between private labels and a commercial food service company. This mix gives shareholders a somewhat barred approach within a single investment that can help navigate different economic fluctuations.

This result was shown during the pandemic when the company’s fiscal 2020 consumer business grew 10.3% year-over-year, while the flavor solutions business segment suffered. closures and restrictions that resulted in a 2.4% drop in sales. The balanced approach resulted in overall net sales growth of 5.3% for the year.

But the business side has rebounded as economic reopenings progress. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, sales of aromatic solutions increased by 17.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the consumer business focused on home cooking grew. all the same managed to grow an additional 6.6%. This led to a net sales growth of 10.5% and allowed the company to increase its expected growth for the entire year.

McCormick also increased its dividend payout by 10% in 2021, which is the 97th year of consecutive dividend payouts by the company. With a respectable dividend yield of 1.66% and a business approach that balances out over various economic scenarios, McCormick has proven to be an investment that withstands various market conditions.