Concerns Raised with TSA Staffing and Vaccination Mandate Before Vacation Travel
Lawmakers and union officials on Tuesday expressed concerns about disruption to air travel over the upcoming holiday season, partly highlighting President Bidens’ COVID-19 tenure and the potential discipline that faces peak airport traffic .
Employees of the Transportation Security Administration, like the rest of the federal workforce, have until Nov. 22 to demonstrate they are fully vaccinated or apply for a religious or medical exemption. Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 50,000 TSA transportation security officers, told a House Homeland Security Committee panel on Tuesday that the deadline would hurt morale and provide a distraction for workers. during their busiest time of the year. He reiterated that unions are calling for the deadline to be pushed back to Jan.4 to align it with the date of federal contractors and give employees more time to think about their options.
The effect on the morale of federal employees subject to possible discipline at this time of year cannot be overstated, Kelley said in her written testimony. TSOs should focus on protecting the flying public during this peak holiday travel period, not the threat of disciplinary action that could result in the loss of their jobs.
The Biden administration’s guidelines established a gradual disciplinary process for unvaccinated employees, starting with counseling and progressing to suspension and, ultimately, termination. Kelley warned that the TSA is already understaffed as it let its rolls dwindle during the pandemic and its corresponding drop in air travel. The agency announced earlier this year that it would look to restore and expand its workforce, anticipating an increase in travel, but was still down by 4,000 workers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in June. Kelley pointed out that the TSA had not kept all of its hiring promises, adding that many of those it recruited were still in training and not yet in the field.
Kelley said a delay in the deadline would have the added benefit of ensuring that no existing staff are suspended or fired when they need them most.
While AFGE has strongly encouraged all of its members to be vaccinated against COVID, some have not, he said, adding that many employees are asking for exemptions. It doesn’t have to be an additional burden on vacation travel. Kelley said her unvaccinated members should be given the opportunity to get together as a family while on vacation and reflect on what’s important to them.
The TSA last provided an update on its vaccination figures in mid-October, when administrator David Pekoske said only 60% of its workforce had documented being fully vaccinated. Other agencies that have released their workforce immunization data have seen rates rise as the deadline draws near, although Pekoske said the agency was developing contingency plans for a scenario in which she saw staff shortages due to the mandate.
Max Weitzner, a spokesperson for the TSA, declined to detail the agency’s current vaccination rate, saying only that he has made good progress and is still collecting data. The agency hires workers to make sure they know how to upload their information, but said the compliance rate is very high.
We do not anticipate any disruption due to vaccination requirements, Weitzner said. We’ve made huge strides in our vaccination efforts, and as we approach the November 22 deadline, we see this not as a cliff, but as a step in further counseling all unvaccinated employees.
Representative Carlos Giminez, R-Fla., The top Republican on the transportation and maritime safety panel that hosted Tuesday’s hearing, said he couldn’t understand how the TSA would properly staff its checkpoints without its unvaccinated employees.
The TSA workforce has shown their dedication to our nation day in and day out and now they are under threat of discipline or even losing their jobs, Giminez said.
Kelley expressed confidence that the TSA workforce would be able to meet any challenges that arose, but conceded that disciplining employees during the holiday season would have an impact on operations.
If I say it’s not going to affect him, that would be incorrect, Kelley said.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, RN.J., said there is no doubt the warrant will cause disruption.
The fact that we’re going to lose some will increase the challenge even further, Van Drew said.
Representative Betsy Watson Coleman, DN.J., who chairs the panel, also said she was paying special attention to the number of unvaccinated employees and how that would affect the ASD workflow.
Were all affected by this issue, Watson Coleman said.
