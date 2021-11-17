Wall Street bonuses set to increase by at least 20% this year





Compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates has predicted higher bonuses for financial services professionals over the past year, a time when many on Wall Street made less money due to the pandemic’s impact on the global economy and negotiations.

“Virtually all segments of the financial services industry, including investment banking, asset management and alternative investments, are performing at record highs,” said Alan Johnson, Managing Director of Johnson Associates, in the report.

“This, in turn, will translate into increases in incentive bonuses that we haven’t seen in the industry since before the Great Recession,” he added.

The biggest bonus jumps are expected to occur for traders, investment banking advisers, and underwriters for new stocks. Johnson Associates also cited the “scorching IPO market” and “strong M&A activity” in its report.

Investment banking advisers and stock traders are both expected to see their bonuses increase by 20-25% from 2020, while stock underwriters could get bonus increases of 30-35%, Johnson says Associates. The industry has not seen this level of growth in bonus size since 2009. Johnson said in an email to CNN Business that bonuses for several Wall Street operating divisions increased by 30-60% in 2009. That year, just like now, was a rebound year for the economy in general and the stock market as Wall Street began to return to normal after the epic collapses of Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual and other large financial companies during the collapse of subprime mortgages. . Johnson Associates did not provide data on the big bonuses expected this year. But employees of big Wall Street companies often generate six-figure bonuses on top of big salaries, especially in boom years like this. Goldman Sachs SG CFO Stephen Scherr said in a conference call with analysts last month that compensation spending rose 34% in the first three quarters of 2021. Total compensation, which includes salary and bonuses, at Goldman Sachs averaged $ 336,581 per employee in the first nine months of the year. Morgan stanley MRS Compensation spending increased 24% at main rival Goldman Sachsduring the first nine months of 2021. Average compensation per employee was approximately $ 260,000. JPMorgan Chase JPM AndCFO Jeremy Barnum also hinted that bonus checks will be bigger this year during an earnings conference call with analysts in October. “It is obviously true that we are paying for performance. And in light of the very good performance over the past two years in both banking and markets, we have seen an increase in compensation spending,” said Barnum said.

